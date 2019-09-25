Home Cities Bengaluru

Chutney by choice

Chutneys are an integral part of an Indian meal. But an eatery which exclusively serves chutneys? That’s interesting.

By Lesly Joseph
BENGALURU: Chutneys are an integral part of an Indian meal. But an eatery which exclusively serves chutneys? That’s interesting. Al Ameen Sherfuddeen, a digital marketing professional-turned-entrepreneur, is actually making it possible by offering 21 varieties of chutneys every day.

Too Much Chutney, a shop situated on 80 ft Road, Kodihalli, has given a brand name to a common Indian side dish. “I studied electrical and electronics engineering, after which I took up a job in digital marketing field. I was decently paid in my profession and everything was okay. Just okay. I wanted to explore and do new things beyond the mundane office work. That’s how I decided to start my own venture,” said Sherfuddeen.

He also said people wonder why he chose selling chutneys rather than just opening a restaurant. “I believe food is the closest reality, everything else is drama. I have eaten outside for the last 13 years. Once in a while, it’s enjoyable. Most times, we eat for survival. Nowadays, we order whatever is available online and we want that food immediately. We have no time to search for good food. That’s when we thought of serving good, tasty food,” said the 35-year-old, who added that his mother is his inspiration in this field.

Right now, Too Much Chutney serves chutneys of different flavours like spinach, capsicum, chicken and brinjal and so on, through takeaway and online delivery. The 350-ml containers of chutneys start from `100. “Every eatery’s chutneys are different. We wanted to give brand image and sustainable taste to the chutneys. When we say this, customers have to pay for chutneys. Usually, we don’t pay for chutneys. This is something we are unheard of. But if we serve fresh and tasty food, people are ready to pay for them. I am amazed how people are liking it,” Sherfuddeen gushed.  

Walk-in customers get other options like snacks, dosa and idli. “Dosa and idli taste best when served hot. We are not delivering them online because they might get cold and people won’t prefer them,” he added.
In a day, around 20-25 containers are sold online. In the coming days, he wants to add more options in the menu and reach out to more foodies in the city. “We are trying to reach out to corporate and private parties, PGs and apartments near Indiranagar and around Old Airport Road. At the same time, I am looking forward to tie up with some food delivery platforms and expand the outlet to more places in the city,” he said.

