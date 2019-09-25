Home Cities Bengaluru

Coming up: Zero-plastic marathon in Bengaluru

The organisers are aiming to go green with zero use of plastic and flex at the event. Last year too, they had successfully managed to curb use of single-use plastic.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Malathi Holla with (from left, standing) Reeth Abraham, Nisha Millet and Pramila Aiyappa during the announcement of the event  Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to promote healthy living, accomplished sportspersons from the state on Tuesday urged Bengalureans to participate in an upcoming marathon in the city. Heptathlon champion Reeth Abraham, para athlete Dr Malathi Holla, swimmer Nisha Millet and heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa unveiled the marathon t-shirt for this year’s Sriram Properties Bengaluru Marathon, which will be held on October 13.The event, which is back after five consecutive years, will see three categories – 42.195 km full marathon, 21.1 km half marathon, and the 5km hope run. Abraham, the brand ambassador of the event, said, “It has been six years and the numbers are enough to tell us that we have been successful. I am glad to be a part of this journey. It should be our responsibility to make this society a healthier and better place to live in.”

The marathon will start from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and continue through MG Road to finally end back at the stadium. Around 18,000 Bengalureans are expected to participate in the race. The male and female winner of the full marathon will take home the prize money of `40,000 each, while the cash prize for half marathon is `25,000.

The organisers are aiming to go green with zero use of plastic and flex at the event. Last year too, they had successfully managed to curb use of single-use plastic.

The event was also attended by Rajendra Kataria, secretary, agriculture department, who is an avid marathoner. Saying that Bengaluru is the best city when it comes to taking steps that promote sustainability, Kataria added, “I have ran marathons in many cities, and found that Bengalureans are the least fussy when it comes to giving up their plastic bottles. They don’t mind drinking water from the reusable glass.” However, mentioning that Bengaluru has not been the top player when it comes to residents stepping out to cheer the runners, he pointed out that he hopes to see a change this time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp