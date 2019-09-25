Coming up: Zero-plastic marathon in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to promote healthy living, accomplished sportspersons from the state on Tuesday urged Bengalureans to participate in an upcoming marathon in the city. Heptathlon champion Reeth Abraham, para athlete Dr Malathi Holla, swimmer Nisha Millet and heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa unveiled the marathon t-shirt for this year’s Sriram Properties Bengaluru Marathon, which will be held on October 13.The event, which is back after five consecutive years, will see three categories – 42.195 km full marathon, 21.1 km half marathon, and the 5km hope run. Abraham, the brand ambassador of the event, said, “It has been six years and the numbers are enough to tell us that we have been successful. I am glad to be a part of this journey. It should be our responsibility to make this society a healthier and better place to live in.”

The marathon will start from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and continue through MG Road to finally end back at the stadium. Around 18,000 Bengalureans are expected to participate in the race. The male and female winner of the full marathon will take home the prize money of `40,000 each, while the cash prize for half marathon is `25,000.

The organisers are aiming to go green with zero use of plastic and flex at the event. Last year too, they had successfully managed to curb use of single-use plastic.

The event was also attended by Rajendra Kataria, secretary, agriculture department, who is an avid marathoner. Saying that Bengaluru is the best city when it comes to taking steps that promote sustainability, Kataria added, “I have ran marathons in many cities, and found that Bengalureans are the least fussy when it comes to giving up their plastic bottles. They don’t mind drinking water from the reusable glass.” However, mentioning that Bengaluru has not been the top player when it comes to residents stepping out to cheer the runners, he pointed out that he hopes to see a change this time.