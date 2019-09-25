Congress leaders slam PM’s US visit, call ‘Howdy, Modi’ shameful

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the USA, said ‘canvassing for votes for Donald Trump is just not done’. “How can the head of government of one country go to another nation to seek votes for the head of government there? This sets a wrong precedent, and is a gross violation of India’s foreign policy principles?” said Kharge.

He continued his attack on the PM saying, “He (PM) has time to go the USA, but has no time to meet the flood-affected people in his own country...?”

Former Union minister Veerappa Moily also severely criticised PM Modi on his US visit, calling it ‘unwise and undiplomatic’. “If the US visit translated to relaxation on trade barriers and H1B visas, that would help the nation, but nothing like that has happened.” He also blamed Modi for not visiting flood-hit areas.

Even former CM Siddaramaiah spoke of the PM’s US trip, saying, “It is shameful that PM Modi had gone to America to canvass for Trump instead of helping the flood victims here.”

Meanwhile, Kharge also raised the contentious EVM issue again, suggesting that ballot papers are accountable and reliable. Kharge told TNIE that there is no way he could have gotten 20,000 votes in Gurmatkal Assembly constituency, where he had been continuously winning. He said he suspects that EVMs had been selectively manipulated.