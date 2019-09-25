Home Cities Bengaluru

Demolition of part of RV Road Metro station begins

Demolition of structures along the South West entry of the Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road Metro station, which figures on the Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli Metro Line, began on Monday.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:41 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demolition of structures along the South West entry of the Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road Metro station, which figures on the Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli Metro Line, began on Monday. The entry had been closed for commuters from August 1. 

BMRCL Chief Public Relations officer Y L Chavan said, “The work which began on Monday is part of the first phase of the station modification works BMRCL is undertaking and had announced earlier. It has been done to integrate the existing platform of the RV Road station on the North-South Line with the new platform of the station that will be built in the upcoming RV Road-Bommasandra Metro Line (Yellow Line) of Phase-II.”

The North-west entry at the station, which has a staircase and a lift facility, remains open for commuters who want to travel from RV Road to Nagasandra Metro station. The integration of the platforms of the two lines was being carried out to save trees inside Laxman Rao Park and reduce construction costs, an official release stated. 

