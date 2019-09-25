Home Cities Bengaluru

Educate citizens on how to claim damages by Oct 11, HC raps BBMP

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar granted time to the BBMP after hearing a PIL petition filed by Vijayan Menon and others.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted time till October 11 to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a compliance report on directions issued to give wide publicity about rights in claiming compensation from the civic body in case of damages due to poor condition of roads in the city.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar granted time to the BBMP after hearing a PIL petition filed by Vijayan Menon and others.

The court said that counsel of the BBMP tendered the compliance report. As far as directions issued on July 31, 2019, the counsel has not placed a single report submitted by ward committees about the condition of roads in their respective wards. The BBMP has publicised the manner in which its grievance redressal mechanism functions, but not the compensation a citizen can claim in case of injury or damage due to poor condition of roads, it said. 

Meanwhile, counsel of the BBMP submitted that a small advertisement was given in two major English and Kannada dailies about the grievance redressal mechanism to save money.

The court said that the desire of the BBMP is appreciated. However, “we find that even according to the BBMP, certain stretches (can extract data from earlier order) of roads are riddled with potholes. The object behind issue of directions is that the BBMP has to discharge its duties immediately. Moreover, wide publicity is required to enable citizens to file complaints. We direct the BBMP to file a compliance report placing on record details of complaints received and action taken on them by October 11, 2019”, the court said, while adjourning the hearing to October 14, 2019.

Earlier, counsel of the petitioner pointed out that the BBMP has not complied directions about reports to be submitted by ward committees.

‘POTHOLES ARE LIKE CANCER’

Meanwhile, BBMP counsel K N Puttegowda submitted that potholes are like cancer. The city roads were built for 15 lakh people but the population has crossed 1.30 crores. This has caused a massive increase in number of vehicles. Work done yesterday to fill potholes is washed away in rain today. Hereafter, “we will get reports from ward committees every month”, he submitted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka High court
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp