‘Feminine compassion flowed through my veins’

BENGALURU: Half of Hastinapura empire, Khandavaprastha, Dhritarashtra gave away But there was not even a house with thatched roof, all but a Thorny desert it was, starkly reminding the absence of the Grand palaces of Hastinapura.
There was here, on the contrary,
The dark, thick forests of Khandavavana, teeming with
Poisonous snakes and insects and disease-causing flora and
Here, composing their minds, the Pandavas readied themselves to stay and live:
But as Krishna was with them, it did not take much time
For the Pandavas to settle down and in no time there
Arose in this forest-land, great mansions, around a huge big
City, newly created and with the magical touch of Maya,
The divine architect, another heavenly city, Indraprastha
Took shape and their lives lived here were pleasant and happy.
One day when I was sitting alone, Kunti came and said:
‘Panchali, today I shall let you into a secret that has been
With me a long time. I have another son, and he is senior to
Dharmaja and is brave and handsome and virtuous.
But as the son of a charioteer and belonging to the caste of
Fishermen and brought up with love by Radhe, he lives!’
Thunderstruck, I stared into Kunti’s face and wondered
How I could believe this story. Karna, her eldest son!
Guessing my state of mind, she said: ‘Yes, yes. He
Is my eldest and right it is to view him as one of the Pandavas.
For him to have grown as the son of a charioteer in this
epoch is a great tragedy.
Of that there is no doubt. When I was still
Young, prodded by curiosity, I put to use a boon given to me
And then, in great confusing fear I had to abandon the son born to
Me and let him afloat on the Ganga and Athiratha who found
the baby,
Presented it to Radhe, his childless wife and made her happy.
She in great love brought him up but owing to doubting men his
Birth appeared tainted and through out his life he had to face the
Humiliating taunt of everyone and he had to live and grow and
Stand deprived of his natural inheritance and was branded
Low caste and had to suffer at every step from the day of his birth.’
Feminine compassion flowed through my veins and
With it maternal love in a flood. Respond I did to the
Motherly feelings of Kunti and understood the heart of women.
My feelings of oneness with her grew and it enveloped me.
And I, a woman, listening to this exciting story felt that
Maternal affection was a sacred perennial spring, which could
never go dry.
At Indraprastha a Rajasuyayaga, a sacred imperial
Ritual was decided to be held, and kings and princes from
Several neighbouring provinces, and Krishna, with his five
white horses driven
Chariot arrived and with him came his wife Rukmini Devi.
And in other chariots Balarama, Satyaki, Ugrasena, Akrura,
Pradyumna and other Yadava heroes, and Bhisma
Stepped forward, embraced Sri Krishna and Balarama.
And then women with sacred water washed the feet of Krishna
And Rukmini and Kunti applied the auspicious tilaka on Krishna’s
Forehead and Vidura put a garland of basil leaves around
Krishna’s neck.
Excerpted from Canto XIII, Perennial Spring Of Maternal Love, from the book The Flaming
Tresses of Draupadi by M. Veerappa Moily, translated by DA Shankar, with permission from Rupa Publications.