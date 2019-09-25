Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Feminine compassion flowed through my veins’

Published: 25th September 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Half of Hastinapura empire, Khandavaprastha, Dhritarashtra gave away But there was not even a house with thatched roof, all but a Thorny desert it was, starkly reminding the absence of the Grand palaces of Hastinapura.

There was here, on the contrary,
The dark, thick forests of Khandavavana, teeming with
Poisonous snakes and insects and disease-causing flora and
Here, composing their minds, the Pandavas readied themselves to stay and live:
But as Krishna was with them, it did not take much time
For the Pandavas to settle down and in no time there
Arose in this forest-land, great mansions, around a huge big
City, newly created and with the magical touch of Maya,
The divine architect, another heavenly city, Indraprastha
Took shape and their lives lived here were pleasant and happy.

One day when I was sitting alone, Kunti came and said:
‘Panchali, today I shall let you into a secret that has been
With me a long time. I have another son, and he is senior to
Dharmaja and is brave and handsome and virtuous.
But as the son of a charioteer and belonging to the caste of
Fishermen and brought up with love by Radhe, he lives!’
Thunderstruck, I stared into Kunti’s face and wondered
How I could believe this story. Karna, her eldest son!
Guessing my state of mind, she said: ‘Yes, yes. He
Is my eldest and right it is to view him as one of the Pandavas.
For him to have grown as the son of a charioteer in this
epoch is a great tragedy.

Of that there is no doubt. When I was still
Young, prodded by curiosity, I put to use a boon given to me
And then, in great confusing fear I had to abandon the son born to
Me and let him afloat on the Ganga and Athiratha who found
the baby,
Presented it to Radhe, his childless wife and made her happy.
She in great love brought him up but owing to doubting men his
Birth appeared tainted and through out his life he had to face the
Humiliating taunt of everyone and he had to live and grow and
Stand deprived of his natural inheritance and was branded
Low caste and had to suffer at every step from the day of his birth.’

Feminine compassion flowed through my veins and
With it maternal love in a flood. Respond I did to the
Motherly feelings of Kunti and understood the heart of women.
My feelings of oneness with her grew and it enveloped me.
And I, a woman, listening to this exciting story felt that
Maternal affection was a sacred perennial spring, which could
never go dry.

At Indraprastha a Rajasuyayaga, a sacred imperial
Ritual was decided to be held, and kings and princes from
Several neighbouring provinces, and Krishna, with his five
white horses driven
Chariot arrived and with him came his wife Rukmini Devi.
And in other chariots Balarama, Satyaki, Ugrasena, Akrura,
Pradyumna and other Yadava heroes, and Bhisma
Stepped forward, embraced Sri Krishna and Balarama.
And then women with sacred water washed the feet of Krishna
And Rukmini and Kunti applied the auspicious tilaka on Krishna’s
Forehead and Vidura put a garland of basil leaves around
Krishna’s neck.

Excerpted from Canto XIII, Perennial Spring Of Maternal Love, from the book The Flaming
Tresses of Draupadi by M. Veerappa Moily, translated by DA Shankar, with permission from Rupa Publications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp