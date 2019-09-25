‘Feminine compassion flowed through my veins’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Half of Hastinapura empire, Khandavaprastha, Dhritarashtra gave away But there was not even a house with thatched roof, all but a Thorny desert it was, starkly reminding the absence of the Grand palaces of Hastinapura.

There was here, on the contrary,

The dark, thick forests of Khandavavana, teeming with

Poisonous snakes and insects and disease-causing flora and

Here, composing their minds, the Pandavas readied themselves to stay and live:

But as Krishna was with them, it did not take much time

For the Pandavas to settle down and in no time there

Arose in this forest-land, great mansions, around a huge big

City, newly created and with the magical touch of Maya,

The divine architect, another heavenly city, Indraprastha

Took shape and their lives lived here were pleasant and happy.

One day when I was sitting alone, Kunti came and said:

‘Panchali, today I shall let you into a secret that has been

With me a long time. I have another son, and he is senior to

Dharmaja and is brave and handsome and virtuous.

But as the son of a charioteer and belonging to the caste of

Fishermen and brought up with love by Radhe, he lives!’

Thunderstruck, I stared into Kunti’s face and wondered

How I could believe this story. Karna, her eldest son!

Guessing my state of mind, she said: ‘Yes, yes. He

Is my eldest and right it is to view him as one of the Pandavas.

For him to have grown as the son of a charioteer in this

epoch is a great tragedy.

Of that there is no doubt. When I was still

Young, prodded by curiosity, I put to use a boon given to me

And then, in great confusing fear I had to abandon the son born to

Me and let him afloat on the Ganga and Athiratha who found

the baby,

Presented it to Radhe, his childless wife and made her happy.

She in great love brought him up but owing to doubting men his

Birth appeared tainted and through out his life he had to face the

Humiliating taunt of everyone and he had to live and grow and

Stand deprived of his natural inheritance and was branded

Low caste and had to suffer at every step from the day of his birth.’

Feminine compassion flowed through my veins and

With it maternal love in a flood. Respond I did to the

Motherly feelings of Kunti and understood the heart of women.

My feelings of oneness with her grew and it enveloped me.

And I, a woman, listening to this exciting story felt that

Maternal affection was a sacred perennial spring, which could

never go dry.

At Indraprastha a Rajasuyayaga, a sacred imperial

Ritual was decided to be held, and kings and princes from

Several neighbouring provinces, and Krishna, with his five

white horses driven

Chariot arrived and with him came his wife Rukmini Devi.

And in other chariots Balarama, Satyaki, Ugrasena, Akrura,

Pradyumna and other Yadava heroes, and Bhisma

Stepped forward, embraced Sri Krishna and Balarama.

And then women with sacred water washed the feet of Krishna

And Rukmini and Kunti applied the auspicious tilaka on Krishna’s

Forehead and Vidura put a garland of basil leaves around

Krishna’s neck.

Excerpted from Canto XIII, Perennial Spring Of Maternal Love, from the book The Flaming

Tresses of Draupadi by M. Veerappa Moily, translated by DA Shankar, with permission from Rupa Publications.