‘For greener world, netas must listen to scientists'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Politicians have to listen to scientists. They have to understand how the environment will change,” said Deputy Director of Centre for Ecology and Hydrology Alen Jenkins on Tuesday.



He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the three-day conference — ‘Water Future’ — on the future of sustainable water, organised by the Divecha Centre for Climate Change.

Jenkins was responding to an earlier comment made by former minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy who cautioned the scientific community to cut the jargon.

While Rudy believed Indians were committed to the cause of global change, he said they were yet to be exposed to the gravity of the situation. To emphasise his point, he said, “In the entire session of the parliament, 266 members raised issues of drinking water and water scarcity issues. Every day, there was one issue brought up in common, and that was water.”

Being a part of the national tiger conservation authority, Rudy said there were rules on how to allow tourists to go inside a tiger reserve. A three-page formula with calculus is in it for tourists to visit.

Venna Srinivasan, programme leader at water, land and society, ATREE, also said it was important for scientists to learn facts versus values and interests.

The conference had scientists, researchers and in a rare occasion had government representatives, who would take the science of climate change and the need for action to the masses.

‘Nepal responsible for floods: Ex-minister

Rajiv Pratap Rudy blamed deforestation caused by Nepal for floods in the Indian states neighbouring the country. He said Nepal has been felling a huge number of trees in the catchment areas. This was for their timber and food requirement as the trees would have retained water. Rudy also raked up the issue of Bundelkhand water canal. “Its a water scarce area and a 260-km canal was to be built. However, the dispute has prolonged for 15 years, as the project passes through a tiger reserve. Now, there is a dispute on getting water or saving the tiger,” he said.