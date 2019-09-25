Home Cities Bengaluru

HC to Karnataka: Submit details of overcrowded jails in state

 All central and state-level prisons in the state cross the total capacity mark
 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking stock of the situation in prisons across the state, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State to submit details of the facilities provided to inmates.  The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued this direction after going through the affidavit filed by the State, with regard to overcrowded prisons. This was in response to the suo motu Public Interest Litigation filed by the court, with regard to directions issued by the Apex Court.  
Referring to the affidavit submitted to the court on August 2, 2019, the court said that the affidavit accepts that prisons are overcrowd, as on July 22, 2019. According to this, there are a total 14,257 inmates, as against the total capacity of 13,622, in the state. 

The court said that in nine central prisons, the total number of inmates are 10,397 as against the total capacity of 7,877. However, in taluk-level prisons, the total number of inmates is 755, as against the total capacity of 1,868. The court also noted that the Central prison in Bengaluru, with more than 2,500 inmates, is the most overcrowded prison in the state. The court asked the State to check whether the law permits shifting of inmates from overcrowded prisons to taluk prisons. 
The court also pointed out the poor condition of District Prison in Kolar and Central Prison in Mysuru, where the total number of inmates is 212, as against the total capacity of 82, and 942 as against the total capacity of 562, respectively. 

In view of this, the court issued several directions to the State, in terms of the judgement of the apex court, to enable the state to place the following aspects before it on November 22, 2019.  
“The State should submit details of total number of washrooms provided for male and female inmates, details of sanctioned staff and vacancies and steps to be taken to fill them. In addition to this, the court said that there are 41 children residing with their mothers in jail. Therefore, the State has to disclose the nature of facilities it has provided to minors who meet the inmates.” the court said.  

This apart, the court said that the State has also submitted details of hygiene conditions in the prison and its kitchen. “Are dieticians consulted for food that is provided?” the court asked. 
Along with this information, the state was also directed to give details of medical facilities in prisons and whether psychiatrists are arranged on a regular basis. 

‘Keep a check’ 
The HC asked the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to direct concerned secretaries of District Legal Services Authority to make visits to Central Prison in Bengaluru, District Prisons in Kolar, Gadag and Yadgir, for the purpose of checking the facilities provided there. “The state should ensure that the persons nominated by the District Legal Services Authorities get entry to the jails,” the court said.

HC sets aside appointment of Prof Venugopal 
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside the appointment of Prof K R Venugopal as Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, while allowing a petition filed by Dr Sangamesh A Patil. The appointment was set aside because the concurrence of the government was not obtained as per Section 14(4) of Karnataka Universities Act, 2000. 

