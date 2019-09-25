Mixed garbage in your bag? BBMP to fix huge penalty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite all efforts, improper segregation and garbage piles can still be seen across the city. To control this and ensure that people follow rules, the BBMP and Urban Development Department have proposed that the state government impose a huge penalty.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told the media on Tuesday said a proposal had been sent to the government to increase the penalty amount for not segregating garbage and dumping it on the roads. A penalty will also be levied on contractors and garbage collectors for mixing garbage and dumping haphazardly.

The BBMP has proposed to raise the penalty amount much higher than what is proposed in the current solid waste management draft notification. This draft gazette will be released in a couple of days. It has proposed that as per SWM Rules 2016, penalty of Rs 500-1000 will be imposed. Now based on feedback, the final amount will be decided while drafting the final notification. BBMP plans to peg the amount high, so it acts as a deterrent.

BBMP officials said the revision would be on the lines of traffic penalties, which faced a lot of resistance from citizens. Though the state government, under political and public pressure, reduced traffic penalties, BBMP will not reduce the amount, as it is meant create a sense of fear and responsibility.

Kumar said that all 198 marshals will be given hand-held devices to impose spot fines on those who litter and fail to segregate garbage. Some existing Prahari vehicles from core Bengaluru will be shifted to newly added CMC and TMC areas where garbage is a menace. These vehicles will check and bookcases for black spots, improper dumping of debris and garbage.

BBMP to miss Oct 1 deadline

BBMP will be unable to meet its October 1 deadline of collecting only wet waste. Earlier, BBMP had set September 1 as the deadline, which was revised to October 1. Now under cover of the postponed mayoral and standing committee polls, the deadline has again been revised. Kumar said council approval will be required for approving tenders, so BBMP will not be able to adhere to the deadline. Kumar said the only landfill of Bengaluru, Bellahalli will close down in another 10 days because it is full to capacity.

Street Dog census

Randeep D, Special Commissioner, BBMP, said they had started geo-tagging street dogs to implement the ABC programme and know the street dog population. An App Shwana App has been created for this, where the details of each street dog is being collected. So far 40% street dogs have been covered. The idea is to record the dog population in every ward and zone and a census is being done after seven years. The help of animal welfare groups and NGOs is being taken.

