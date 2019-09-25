Home Cities Bengaluru

Mixed garbage in your bag? BBMP to fix huge penalty

Civic officials take tips from traffic police; penalty will also be levied on contractors and garbage collectors for mixing garbage

Published: 25th September 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite all efforts, improper segregation and garbage piles can still be seen across the city. To control this and ensure that people follow rules, the BBMP and Urban Development Department have proposed that the state government impose a huge penalty.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told the media on Tuesday said a proposal had been sent to the government to increase the penalty amount for not segregating garbage and dumping it on the roads. A penalty will also be levied on contractors and garbage collectors for mixing garbage and dumping haphazardly. 

The BBMP has proposed to raise the penalty amount much higher than what is proposed in the current solid waste management draft notification. This draft gazette will be released in a couple of days. It has proposed that as per SWM Rules 2016, penalty of Rs 500-1000 will be imposed. Now based on feedback, the final amount will be decided while drafting the final notification. BBMP plans to peg the amount high, so it acts as a deterrent. 

BBMP officials said the revision would be on the lines of traffic penalties, which faced a lot of resistance from citizens. Though the state government, under political and public pressure, reduced traffic penalties, BBMP will not reduce the amount, as it is meant create a sense of fear and responsibility. 

Kumar said that all 198 marshals will be given hand-held devices to impose spot fines on those who litter and fail to segregate garbage. Some existing Prahari vehicles from core Bengaluru will be shifted to newly added CMC and TMC areas where garbage is a menace. These vehicles will check and bookcases for black spots, improper dumping of debris and garbage. 

BBMP to miss Oct 1 deadline
BBMP will be unable to meet its October 1 deadline of collecting only wet waste. Earlier, BBMP had set September 1 as the deadline, which was revised to October 1. Now under cover of the postponed mayoral and standing committee polls, the deadline has again been revised. Kumar said council approval will be required for approving tenders, so BBMP will not be able to adhere to the deadline.  Kumar said the only landfill of Bengaluru, Bellahalli will close down in another 10 days because it is full to capacity. 

Street Dog census
Randeep D, Special Commissioner, BBMP, said they had started geo-tagging street dogs to implement the ABC programme and know the street dog population. An App Shwana App has been created for this, where the details of each street dog is being collected. So far 40% street dogs have been covered. The idea is to record the dog population in every ward and zone and a census is being done after seven years. The help of animal welfare groups and NGOs is being taken. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP garbage segregation Fine
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp