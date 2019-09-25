Home Cities Bengaluru

More non-AC buses to ply from airport

This June, BMTC started three non-AC bus services between Hebbal and Kempegowda International Airport ( KIA).

Published: 25th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This June, BMTC started three non-AC bus services between Hebbal and Kempegowda International Airport ( KIA). While the three services started as a pilot project, only one bus has been plying from KR Market to Belahalli. Several commuters have been requesting the corporation for additional non-AC buses from other routes. The buses were to ply via Hebbal, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, Bettahalsoor, and Shettigere Begur from 6am to 10pm.

“There is a demand for non-AC buses and we have received requests from commuters. We are now analysing the data and will bring in additional one to two buses on demand basis,” BMTC spokesperson told TNIE. These bus services are a much cheaper option than  AC Volvo buses that ply to the airport, especially helpful for airport workers and people from areas near the airport. 

In an online survey by residents on Kanakapura Road, more than 90 per cent of the 650 respondents are willing to use Volvo buses if the corporation extended their services till Gubbalala or Yelachenahalli. As of now, the AC bus operates till Banashankari TTMC.

BMTC operates AC Volvo buses named ‘Vayu Vajra’, that connect the airport to the city through 16 routes. These 108 buses make about 686 trips each day, at a frequency of 30 minutes. BMTC had earlier admitted that Vayu Vajra was running at a loss. However, long-distance routes, such as the airport buses, are making a profit. 

