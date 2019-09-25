Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA seizes material used for explosives from hideouts

 Grenades, ID cards, rent agreement found  
 

Published: 25th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: He had not only used Bengaluru as the perfect hideout after his escape after the Burdwan blast in 2014, the alleged Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist Mohammed Jahidul Islam (38) had also used the city to assemble improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to execute subversive activities in South India, said official sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mohammed alias Kausar alias Munir Sheikh alias Munna alias Mizan alias Boma Miyan was arrested by the NIA from Ramanagara near Bengaluru in August this year. He has been in the their custody since September 19. Based on his custodial interrogation, the NIA has reportedly seized a lot of incriminating material such as grenades — two cuboid-shaped batteries which were wrapped with plastic tape, electrical wire, one capacitor, three switches, one micro lithium cell, one transparent plastic box containing black-coloured chemical wrapped in a white paper, gloves, some identity cards, rent agreement of one of the hideouts, one digital camera, and some silver articles, which he had looted during dacoities in Bengaluru, from his rented house in Electronics City,” said the agency spokesperson. 

This is the second haul of explosives collected by JMB cadres, which was seized by the agency from Bengaluru. In July, the NIA had recovered five fabricated hand grenades, one-timer device, three electric circuits, suspected explosive substance, components used for making IEDs and rockets and several incriminating material from a rented house in Soladevanahalli area in north Bengaluru. 

“Kausar led the NIA officers to places where he had stayed in Bengaluru — Attibele, Kadugodi, KR Puram, Chikkbanavara, Shikaripalya and Electronics City,” said the officer. He later took the NIA team to some places in Krishnagiri hill in Krishnagiri District on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, from where he and his other JMB accomplices — Habibur, Arif, Fahim alias Fahad had test fired three rocket shells during June and October 2017, the officer said. Kausar also took the NIA team to a place, where they had concealed remnants of the third test fired rocket shell. These were seized by the NIA,” added the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp