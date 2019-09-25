NLSIU students call off protest, new VC likely by Sept 28

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of the law college, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), who have been protesting for the last four days, are now attending their scheduled classes and will also appear for the examination, scheduled on Tuesday. “Given the assurance of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), we did not want to continue the protest,” said Binit Agarwal, a member of the student body.

On Monday until 3 pm, students were protesting in and around the campus against the delay in appointment of the new vice-chancellor (VC). The tenure of former Vice Chancellor, R Venkata Rao, had ended on July 31.

The four-day long protests at the college had come to a halt after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde responded to the protest with some clarity on the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor of the University.

In a letter to the alumnus of the institution, the judges said that there was a lot of misinformation doing the rounds. In this light, the response of the judges, as detailed in the letter are:

“It appears that there has been a lot of misinformation that has done the rounds. All responses of the Executive Council members have been received and nothing is left on that front. Only a formal decision is to be taken by the CJI in exercise of the consultation power, which will be out shortly. It was the understanding of the sub-committee that they were taking the final decision as delegated, and this was merely to be communicated to the executive council.”

The letter also added that there was no reason for the students to ‘make it a controversial issue’ and that the Student Bar Association was not a stakeholder in the appointment process of either the VC or any other faculty member. The 89th session of the Executive Council is scheduled to take place on September 28.

“Given that the letter states that the new VC will come in shortly, we are expecting the new VC to come in before the meeting,” a student told TNIE.