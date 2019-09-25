Home Cities Bengaluru

Out of focus

Dasara time means more business for us, say hopeful photographers outside Vidhana Soudha

Published: 25th September 2019

Chandrashekar (left) and other photographers say they earn around `1,000 a day during Dasara season  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For 20 years, Krishnappa has been carrying his Nikon camera, and coming to the front gate of Vidhana Soudha at 11 every morning. His day starts and ends with approaching tourists, asking them to get their photographs clicked against the iconic background in the city. Only a few oblige now, while most visitors are content with posing in front of their cellphones. However, like all the other photographers who hang around Vidhana Soudha all day, Krishnappa is now eagerly looking forward to making some good money during the upcoming Dasara season.

Business has been slow ever since cellphones became the preferred camera, and these photographers are left struggling to make a living. There are about 15 of them, who have for years been earning through taking photographs of tourists with Vidhana Soudha as the backdrop. The next two weeks may just bring the happy memories back, when the job gave them enough to go back home satisfied every evening.
“Dasara is the time when we get good business. During the 10-15 days of the festive occasion, people, especially schoolchildren, come here in large groups to visit the assembly. They ask us to take group photos in order to get a nice background of Vidhana Soudha, and also buy individual copies,” 54-year-old Krishnappa said.

Tourists who come in small groups, and families, hardly hire professional photographers now, added Chandrashekar, a resident of Nagavara. “I have been working here since 1992. Around two decades ago, there were 60 photographers here,” he said. “For the last 10 years, with the surge in mobile phones, nobody wants us to take their pictures.Nowadays, it’s hard to even earn `500 daily,” he sighed.

Now, only 15 photographers remain here. Many left the job when business went down. “My family is surviving because I take up photography assignments for weddings, birthdays and other functions, and my wife is also earning through tailoring. We are waiting for the Dasara season, when we can get around `1,000,” Chandrashekar said, citing the example of his former colleagues like Nanje Gowda and Prasad Kumar who have given up this job and opted for different work options. While Kumar is running a mobile shop and continues his photography work for family functions, Gowda has shifted professions completely, and now works as a supervisor for a catering firm. “I spent 20 years taking pictures at Vidhana Soudha. Six months ago, I joined railway catering, because the photo business was dull and I couldn’t meet my daughter’s study expenses,” said Gowda, 49, talking about his daughter, who is studying in B.Com.

Photographers like Krishnappa and Chandrashekar, however, continue to struggle. “My children are grown up, and have started earning. Otherwise I don’t know how I would have managed the day-to-day costs. I cannot leave this job,” Krishnappa said. “Nobody gives me job at this age.”

