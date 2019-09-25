Plog Run comes to Bengaluru this October 2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will experience the second edition of Plog Run on October 2, which will coincide with Swachch Bharat Mission and launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of banning single-use plastic.

The run will be held in 50 Indian cities and 50 places in Bengaluru city. The run will combine fitness and conservation. BBMP has partnered with United Way India, Airbnb India and Hasiru Dala Innovations. BBMP has diverted Rs 15 lakh as grant for the initiative. Last year, the plog run set a record by collected 33,495.45 kg of plastic bottles in 12 hours.

This time too, BBMP is aiming to collect as much plastic waste as possible. The idea is to create awareness, BBMP special commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Randeep D said on Tuesday.

Since BBMP is funding the run, entry is free. Tickets can be booked via bookmyshow.com. Participants will be given a kit comprising of apron, gloves, trash bag, and face mask to pick up the garbage. Over 7,000 people are expected to participate in the run along with 200- 250 volunteers from Bengaluru runners clubs. Last year, the plastic collected was handed over to segregators, but this time it will be sent to the cement industries.

Realising that the places listed for the run are popular in the city such as Indiranagar, MG Road, Shanthinagar, Jayanagar and Malleswaram, Convenor of India Plog Run said 10 more lesser known places where awareness is needed will be added.