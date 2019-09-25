Pourakarmikas seek payroll regularisation  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pourakarmikas from all eight zones of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staged a protest in front of the BBMP head office on Tuesday. They demanded that all 18,000 pourakarmikas be made permanent employees, instead of giving the post to only 4,000 of them.



The members of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) revealed that BBMP is regularising the posts of 4,000 pourakarmikas in the city, instead of 18,000. The AICCTU and pourakarmikas allege that in January 2018, all pourakarmikas were told that there will be direct payment system instead of getting the payment from contractors, but only 4,000 of them have been made permanent. They allege that the authority planned to outsource the rest without keeping them on direct payroll.

The members further claim that only the ones below 45 years, and those with requisite educational qualification can apply for the post of pourakarmikas. “It is really unfair to set this age limit. There are many who are above the age of 45 and can still work. They have even asked to furnish education qualifications, which is a big hindrance for pourakarmikas,” said a member of AICCTU.

“If there are direct pay rolls it gets easy for us. When we are paid by contractors, sometimes we do not get the pay, leaving us helpless. After working so hard, it is not justified if we don’t get the money,” said a pourakarmika.

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar B H, along with Special Commissioner of Solid Waste Management (SWM), Randeep Dev, addressed the workers. They assured the workers that they will seek permission from the government to increase the age limit, and that exemptions will be made for educational qualifications. After requests were made to halt the regularisation process, until clarity is obtained, the BBMP Commissioner conceded to the demand and assured that the application process will be put on hold, until the permission for the process of regularising all 18,000 workers is obtained from the government.