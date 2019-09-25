Realtor files attempt-to-murder after paramour attacks him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prabhakar Reddy, a politician and realtor has filed a case against his paramour, alleging that he was attacked by her inside a car. He escaped and filed a case at Electronic City police station, on Friday.

A senior police officer said that Reddy filed a case against Pavitra, who was in a live-in relationship with him. Reddy had a bought a house for her in RR Nagar on Mysuru Road. According to the complaint, for the past few months she was harassing Reddy to transfer some of his land and other properties to her name.

The duo would frequently fight over the issue. Four days ago, she took Reddy to NICE road, on the pretext of compromising on the property dispute, and asked him to stop the car. Sitting behind the driver’s seat, she pulled his seat belt and tried to strangle him. When he managed to get out from the car, she attacked him with a steel bottle. Reddy ran away from the spot when she threatened to call some rowdies and ‘finish’ him. After taking first aid treatment he approached the police.

When the police launched a hunt for Pavitra she went absconding and managed to get anticipatory bail from the court on Monday. “On Tuesday, she came to RR Nagar police station to file a counter-complaint against Reddy and she is yet to give a formal complaint,” a police officer added.

In Febraury, Reddy was arrested by the CCB for cheating several people on the pretext of selling property. Reddy was aslo a JDS leader.