Shedding light on the good and bad of India

BENGALURU: Jaimini Bhagwati is a former IFS officer, economist and foreign policy expert, who has held various senior positions with the Government of India, including in foreign affairs, finance and atomic energy. He was also the high commissioner to the UK and ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg. His book, The Promise of India, provides an overview of India’s political culture and what keeps its democracy ticking. Excerpts from an interview:

What was your trigger for writing the book The Promise Of India?

For some time now I had a sense of disquiet about how little the average Indian, and particularly those who were born after 1980, know about the central government’s foreign and economic policies. I was fortunate to have worked in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Finance (South and North Block in New Delhi), the Department of Atomic Energy in Mumbai and the World Bank in Washington DC. I felt I have the background to write about how much India has changed for the better and in some ways for the worse and why all this happened. I also felt that many among those who are knowledgeable and have chosen to write have slanted the narrative and the analysis in favour of one prime minister/political party or the other.

Has your book been inspired by books in regional languages?

Yes. UR Ananthamurthy’s Samskara in Kannada, VS Khandekar’s Yayati in Marathi, Munshi Premchand’s short stories and Rabindranath Tagore’s short stories and poetry. I have read the first two novels in translation into English. I read Premchand’s stories in Hindi. As for Tagore, since I am from Assam I understand Bengali and have read a little of his work in Bengali but mostly in English translation.

Do you go back to your old writings?

Most of my writings are research papers in the fields of finance and microeconomics. Occasionally, and this is rare, I am amazed with the clarity of thought and I am then worried whether I will reach those heights again.

What has been your inspiration as a writer?

I have seen myself more as a ‘doer’ and not a thinker/writer. My inspiration was my parents. Both were authors in Assamese and wrote several books and articles.

Did you face any writer’s block?

Writer’s block would be an understatement. My first area of specialisation was Physics and I did my MSc in this subject from St Stephen’s College in Delhi. Subsequently, I did my MS in Finance from MIT and PhD in Finance from Tufts University (in the US). All this to say that I am a numbers person. So much so that a page full of numbers ‘speaks’ to me and I see patterns. However, words come with difficulty to me and I have to labour a lot over getting the right expression.

How difficult or easy is it to get published? Did you have to modify the content of your book for it to get published?

For this book The Promise of India, Penguin approached me to write a book for them. They left it entirely to me what I wanted to write on.

Who’s your first reader? And who are your biggest critics?

My first reader is my wife Rita. She is an unsparing critic. As a voracious reader and an Economics student, her flair for language is better than mine. Invariably she can sense what I am trying to say and often suggests that I rephrase what I have written. Close friends from college are my biggest critics since they know I will not take it personally.

Do you think marketing plays an integral role in the success of books?

I am now coming to the conclusion that marketing is indeed very important for books since the average person wants someone else to check out a book and suggest whether it is worth reading.

Have you moved to reading books on screen or do you prefer paperbacks?

I buy the Kindle versions of books and find it convenient to carry when I am travelling. I tend to buy hard copies of books which have maps and diagrams since Kindle versions do not do pictorial representations that well.