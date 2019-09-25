Home Cities Bengaluru

Will take 5-6 months to collect data for IMA probe: CBI

The alleged cash kickbacks to some politicians and officers will need a lot of investigation, to be established, he added.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The investigation in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam will reportedly take some months as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has to collect a lot of data and analyse it scientifically, sources told TNIE. “Collection and analysis of all relevant data, documents and digital evidence in the IMA case will take minimum five to six months.

The data that the agency has collected from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is yet to be analysed as the CBI is questioning some key witnesses, victims, politicians, and officers, and is recording their statements,” a source said. The alleged cash kickbacks to some politicians and officers will need a lot of investigation, to be established, he added.

The founder of IMA and prime accused in the Ponzi scheme scam Mohammed Mansoor Khan has reportedly given a lot of information to the agency, along with the details of his financial transactions and investments. He has also named some officers, politicians and others, who had allegedly eaten into the IMA investments. “The statement of the accused, however, cannot be taken at face value. The CBI is investigating the links,” the source added.

On Tuesday, Mansoor and co-accused Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar were remanded back to judicial custody. The duo, along with six other IMA directors, was in CBI’s custoday since September 12. While the others were earlier remanded to judicial custody, the CBI had twice sought an extension of Mansoor and Naveed’s custody..

