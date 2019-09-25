Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman gets new lease of life after surviving 5 months on artificial heart

Asha is now back home and continuing to take medications. While she couldn’t walk earlier at all, she now walks three times a day and is healthy.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forty-two-year-old Asha (name changed) from Banaswadi who was suffering from an advanced heart failure, became the first woman in the country for having being supported with an artificial heart (Bi-Vad machines) for a record 155 days, according to doctors.

It was during late 2017 when Asha started to fall unconscious frequently. She was brought to the hospital for treatment and reports revealed a slightly weakened heart with reduced pumping function and intermittent heart rhythm irregularity called Ventricular Tachycardia, which was causing the fainting spells. Asha was then given medications and an Automated Implantable Cardioverter – Defibrillator (AICD)was implanted. Apart from the heart problem, she was also diagnosed with a rare
disease called Sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs in the body.

However, even after all the required treatment and medications, her health deteriorated in a few months. She started suffering from breathlessness and couldn’t even move around. In February 2019, doctors decided that heart transplant was the best option. But as the heart was already weak, a device called Bi-Vad was used to support the organ. “Typically, this machine is used for a few days to weeks till a donor’s heart becomes available and a heart transplant operation can be performed. However, Asha spent an astounding 155 days on the Bi-Vad machine waiting for a heart transplant. An earlier count of a patient in India on Bi-Vad is 64 days. The highest in the world is 230 days,” said Dr Narendra V, consultant cardiac surgeon, Vikram Hospital.

Finding a donor was hard for Asha. In April and May, Asha got a donor but one was a diseased heart while the other had incompatible antigens which couldn’t be used and she had to continue with Bi-Vad support. After five months, Asha got her donor from a 46-year-old man in July. The heart transplant was done and the surgery was successful.

Asha is now back home and continuing to take medications. While she couldn’t walk earlier at all, she now walks three times a day and is healthy. “My wife could not move two steps without my support, but now she moves around easily. I spend about `75 lakh for her treatment but this money is nothing when I see my wife all fit and fine. I really want to thank the doctors who were very supportive,” said Anand Murthy, Asha’s husband.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp