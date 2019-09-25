Woman gets new lease of life after surviving 5 months on artificial heart

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forty-two-year-old Asha (name changed) from Banaswadi who was suffering from an advanced heart failure, became the first woman in the country for having being supported with an artificial heart (Bi-Vad machines) for a record 155 days, according to doctors.

It was during late 2017 when Asha started to fall unconscious frequently. She was brought to the hospital for treatment and reports revealed a slightly weakened heart with reduced pumping function and intermittent heart rhythm irregularity called Ventricular Tachycardia, which was causing the fainting spells. Asha was then given medications and an Automated Implantable Cardioverter – Defibrillator (AICD)was implanted. Apart from the heart problem, she was also diagnosed with a rare

disease called Sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs in the body.

However, even after all the required treatment and medications, her health deteriorated in a few months. She started suffering from breathlessness and couldn’t even move around. In February 2019, doctors decided that heart transplant was the best option. But as the heart was already weak, a device called Bi-Vad was used to support the organ. “Typically, this machine is used for a few days to weeks till a donor’s heart becomes available and a heart transplant operation can be performed. However, Asha spent an astounding 155 days on the Bi-Vad machine waiting for a heart transplant. An earlier count of a patient in India on Bi-Vad is 64 days. The highest in the world is 230 days,” said Dr Narendra V, consultant cardiac surgeon, Vikram Hospital.

Finding a donor was hard for Asha. In April and May, Asha got a donor but one was a diseased heart while the other had incompatible antigens which couldn’t be used and she had to continue with Bi-Vad support. After five months, Asha got her donor from a 46-year-old man in July. The heart transplant was done and the surgery was successful.

Asha is now back home and continuing to take medications. While she couldn’t walk earlier at all, she now walks three times a day and is healthy. “My wife could not move two steps without my support, but now she moves around easily. I spend about `75 lakh for her treatment but this money is nothing when I see my wife all fit and fine. I really want to thank the doctors who were very supportive,” said Anand Murthy, Asha’s husband.