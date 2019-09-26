2 held for using big tea brands to sell inferior product

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bandepalya police have arrested two people for selling low-quality tea under the name of well-known brands on Wednesday.

A packaging machine worth Rs 15 lakh and 2,497 cases of tea powder were seized from the accused.

The accused are Bhavar Lal (26) and Jaga Ram (40), both hailing from Rajastan and residents of Rana Singh Pet near KR Market.

Police said that they received credible information that tea powder packets being supplied to several departmental stores were of low quality, but were packed using the brand name of Brooke Bond 3 Roses and sold. Following this information, the delivery boy was caught, when he came to to deliver the product and was questioned. He said that he had no idea about the quality and gave the police the location of the godown.

“Based on the information, the godown in Rana Singh Pet was raided and the two distributors were arrested. All of 2,497 kg of tea powder, which is estimated at Rs 15 lakh was also seized. The accused admitted that they have been doing this for the past two-and-a-half years,” the police said.

Police suspect that more people might be involved in the racket. “There are that there are more people involved in the case and we are questioning the accused about the same. We are also investigating whether they were distributing products under any other tea powder brands,” an official said.

Further, the police have also contacted Hindustan Lever Limited, the company which owns the Brooke Bond 3 Roses. “We have contacted them to know the quality of tea powder. Prima facie, it appears to be of sub standard quality which may have an adverse effect on consumers’ health. We are investigating the case from all angles,” the police added.