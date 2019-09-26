Home Cities Bengaluru

2 held for using big tea brands to sell inferior product

Delivery boy alleged he had no clue about the quality, gives cops godown location

Published: 26th September 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bandepalya police have arrested two people for selling low-quality tea under the name of well-known brands on Wednesday. 

A packaging machine worth Rs 15 lakh and 2,497 cases of tea powder were seized from the accused.
The accused are Bhavar Lal (26) and Jaga Ram (40), both hailing from Rajastan and residents of Rana Singh Pet near KR Market.

Police said that they received credible information that tea powder packets being supplied to several departmental stores were of low quality, but were packed using the brand name of Brooke Bond 3 Roses and sold. Following this information, the delivery boy was caught, when he came to to deliver the product and was questioned. He said that he had no idea about the quality and gave the police the location of the godown.

“Based on the information, the godown in Rana Singh Pet was raided and the two distributors were arrested. All of 2,497 kg of tea powder, which is estimated at Rs 15 lakh was also seized. The accused admitted that they have been doing this for the past two-and-a-half years,” the police said.

Police suspect that more people might be involved in the racket. “There are that there are more people involved in the case and we are questioning the accused about the same. We are also investigating whether they were distributing products under any other tea powder brands,” an official said.

Further, the police have also contacted Hindustan Lever Limited, the company which owns the Brooke Bond 3 Roses. “We have contacted them to know the quality of tea powder. Prima facie, it appears to be of sub standard quality which may have an adverse effect on consumers’ health. We are investigating the case from all angles,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp