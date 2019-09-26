A fest for women, by women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘Under the Raintree’ multicultural fest is 100 per cent curated by women. The fest, which will be its second edition, will be held on November 2 and 3 at the Bangalore International Centre. The theme of this edition of the festival is ‘Women Empowering Women’.The festival will offer a series of creative contests for women and transpersons, which will give them a chance to showcase their talents in writing, singing and dancing. All entries for various contests are open until October 10. The contestants get chance to win prizes, attend the festival and share their work of art. While all genders can attend, the festival puts the spotlight on frank and free dialogues between and amongst women.

Entries for the creative writing contest can be poems or prose, in English, Kannada or Hindi on either of these 2 topics: ‘Gender @ Work: valuing minds over bodies’ OR ‘My body, my rules: navigating hook-ups and relationships’. There is no entry free.

For more details on all contests and rules, visit www.under the rain tree festival.com.Apart from a headlining dance and music performance, the fest will also include speaker tracks, discussions, performances, screenings and activities.