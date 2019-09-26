Auto drivers allege harassment by RTOs in Transport Adalath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the Transport Adalath held at Regional Transport Office in Yeswantpur on Wednesday, auto drivers raised several grievances they had regarding being fined under wrong sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The RTO enforcement officers have booked an auto driver for plying without insurance and fitness certificate. However, they have named Sections 192 and 192 an of the Motor Vehicles Act, which pertain to vehicles plying without registration and permits, respectively. The fine for those offences are different and have been wrongly enforced on auto drivers,” said Jayaram, one of the auto drivers who attended the meeting. Drivers also asked for a change in the process to renew licences.

“While renewing our auto licence to get the badge, we are forced to approach driving schools and shell money to get Form 14. This should be made available at RTO offices for free as we receive no training from driving schools,” said Chandru, another auto driver.

The meeting was chaired by the Regional Transport Officer Manjunath who said that the proceedings of the meeting will be documented and sent to the higher-ups for further action. A major grouse, however, was that senior officers were not present at the Adalath.



“Joint commissioners or the Transport Commissioner himself are supposed to be present as they are aware of the sections under the law and can address our issues on spot. When we send memorandums, they are never addressed,” the drivers told TNIE.