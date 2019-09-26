BWSSB to function without ‘sewerage’ soon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will soon be dropping the word ‘sewerage’ from its name. Board officials said that no water was ‘waste’, and that even sewage water should be utilised.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event to sign an MoU between the BWSSB and Water Solutions Lab, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath said, “Sewage water is recyclable and the board wants to pass this message to people.”

He said that a proposal would soon be put out. The board was about to go ahead with this proposal but it was put on hold as the government changed. After this, a government notification will be issued and all the gazettes will have to be changed.

Meanwhile, the board’s staffers have started calling BWSSB as Bangalore Water Supply Board locally.

“There is a need to reinvent BWSSB. This suggestion was also made in the master plan 2050, prepared by CH2M Hill, a Singapore-based firm, which prepared the vision document for BWSSB,” said Girinath.

With a change in name, the BWSSB is also planning to employ more staff.

The board admitted that they were severely short staffed. Compared to the Delhi Jal Board, which has 30,000 staffers, the BWSSB has only 3,500 staffers, of which 1,500 are retired and 1,700 are outsourced.

Meanwhile, the board is setting up a water treatment unit at the catchment level at Yellamallappa Chetty and Yelahanka lakes. It will be a five-year project and will start soon.

The board is also working on sharing of sewage treatment plants, and selling and paying for using treated water.

“Despite setting up STPs, most of the treated water goes down the drain. So the board is chalking up a proposal where people can share the STP and use the treated water,” said officials.

MoU inked to prepare city’s water security index

Bengaluru: The BWSSB signed an MoU with Water Solution Lab (WSL), Bengaluru, on Wednesday to prepare the city’s water security index. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the event, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said that the index will focus on how much water is utilised, wasted and exploited, especially groundwater. He said at present, it is known that 1,450 MLD Cauvery water is pumped to Bengaluru of which 30-35% is lost as unaccounted water. “But there is no data of how much groundwater is extracted and how much is replenished.

The partnership will help us know this,” he added. The index will show whether water is available based on the population and how much is utilised by whom and where. It will help give a clear picture of the water strain on the city at present. The other objective of the MoU is to understand interlinked issues and resources. Girinath admitted that by the time plans are executed by the board, the city would have grown multifold. He said that the MoU will help reviving lakes by 2022-23 to meet the water needs. Ravi Narayan, chairman of WSL said, “It will specifically focus on urban water challenges and help bridge the gap between science, policy, governance, knowledge and practice to address the goals of sustainable development.