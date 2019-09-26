Gang barges into women’s house, robs them, assaults neighbour

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four men barged into the house of two women and robbed them, before brutally assaulting and robbing their neighbour who had come to help them, in New Guddadahalli on Mysuru Road on Wednesday.



The injured is Dinesh Kumar, a resident of 4th Cross, Nehru Road. His neighbours are Pooja, who hails from Punjab, and Sakshi Patel, a native of Madhya Pradesh. They had rented a house in the neighbourhood. Both are in their 20s.

Kumar sells tea in KR Market at night. According to his complaint, around 1.15 am on Wednesday, when he had come home to make some more tea, he noticed Pooja and Sakshi coming home. On asking them, they said that they had gone to attend a family function hosted by Sakshi’s relatives.



A little later the gang came to their door. One of them, claiming he was a brother asked them to open the door. So Sakshi opened the door slightly to see who it was. The four of them barged in and threatened the duo with knives.

On hearing the women scream, Kumar rushed out of his house, leaving his lights on and the door ajar.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kumar said, “When the gang saw me, they held me down before assaulting me. One of them slashed my forehead with a knife before taking away Rs 1,000 from my pocket. Two others took three phones and some jewellery from the women,” he said. He said that the duo locked him up in the bathroom and continued to assault the women.

After the gang left, he was let out by the women. The three of them alerted the neighbours who came out to see what was happening. Meanwhile, the gang, who saw Kumar’s house open, went in and broke the lock on his briefcase and took Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone.



Kumar called the police with another phone he had. By the time the police arrived, all the neighbours fled home and locked up their doors. Sakshi told police that the miscreants took out a debit card, a gold chain and some earrings she had in her bag as well.



Pooja and Sakshi have gone to their relatives houses in Koramangala. After the incident, their house owner asked them to vacate. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case and are trying to nab the miscreants.”