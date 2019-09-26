Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang barges into women’s house, robs them, assaults neighbour

The injured is Dinesh Kumar, a resident of 4th Cross, Nehru Road. His neighbours are Pooja, who hails from Punjab, and Sakshi Patel, a native of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four men barged into the house of two women and robbed them, before brutally assaulting and robbing their neighbour who had come to help them, in New Guddadahalli on Mysuru Road on Wednesday. 

The injured is Dinesh Kumar, a resident of 4th Cross, Nehru Road. His neighbours are Pooja, who hails from Punjab, and Sakshi Patel, a native of Madhya Pradesh. They had rented a house in the neighbourhood. Both are in their 20s. 

Kumar sells tea in KR Market at night. According to his complaint, around 1.15 am on Wednesday, when he had come home to make some more tea, he noticed Pooja and Sakshi coming home. On asking them, they said that they had gone to attend a family function hosted by Sakshi’s relatives. 

A little later the gang came to their door. One of them, claiming he was a brother asked them to open the door. So Sakshi opened the door slightly to see who it was. The four of them barged in and threatened the duo with knives. 

On hearing the women scream, Kumar rushed out of his house, leaving his lights on and the door ajar. 
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kumar said, “When the gang saw me, they held me down before assaulting me. One of them slashed my forehead with a knife before taking away Rs 1,000 from my pocket. Two others took three phones and some jewellery from the women,” he said. He said that the duo locked him up in the bathroom and continued to assault the women. 

After the gang left, he was let out by the women. The three of them alerted the neighbours who came out to see what was happening. Meanwhile, the gang, who saw Kumar’s house open, went in and broke the lock on his briefcase and took Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone. 

Kumar called the police with another phone he had. By the time the police arrived, all the neighbours fled home and locked up their doors. Sakshi told police that the miscreants took out a debit card, a gold chain and some earrings she had in her bag as well. 

Pooja and Sakshi have gone to their relatives houses in Koramangala. After the incident, their house owner asked them to vacate. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case and are trying to nab the miscreants.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp