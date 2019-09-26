HC to Karnataka govt: Fill up posts of education coordinators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to fill up all 610 vacant posts of education coordinators (ECs) in a time-bound manner for the effective implementation of the RTE Act and to bring back out-of-school children.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued this direction while hearing a suo motu PIL registered in relation to out-of-school children. The court observed that the the fact that the EC posts were lying vacant showed a failure on the part of the state government. The state and local authorities should have tried to bring back those children who were out of school, it said.

Asking the state to come out with a policy to bring back out-of-school children, the court noted that ECs act as attendance authorities who will play a vital role in ensuring that no child in the age group between 6 and 14 years was left out of school.

Senior advocate K N Phaneendra, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, submitted that of the 967 posts present, only 357 ECs were working. The major reason for 1,000 students being out-of-school in many districts is migration due to drought and flood.