HC warns BBMP head of contempt proceedings

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s failure to provide the Kannada version of its Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bylaws 2018 to the government, to notify in the gazette along with the English version, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the BBMP Commissioner to file a personal affidavit as to why action should not be initiated against him under the Contempt of Courts Act.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar directed the Commissioner to file the affidavit by October 15, 2019. The court said that nothing would move unless the court passes the order. 

On the last date of hearing, the Additional Advocate General had informed the court that the English version of the bylaws had been published on September 7. The court on September 9 had directed the BBMP to publish a Kannada version of the bylaws. When the matter was taken up for hearing, the BBMP’s counsel sought more time to provide a Kannada version of bylaws, stating that the delay was because the translation department was overburdened. However, the counsel did not specify the time. 
“We would have justified the initiation of action under Contempt of Courts Act against the concerned

officer. However, the BBMP’s counsel seeks time to furnish the Kannada version of the bylaws on the ground that the translation department is yet to provide it. There is no excuse for not providing the Kannada version. Considering this, an explanation is needed as to why action should not be initiated under Contempt of Courts Act. Therefore, the Commissioner should file a personal affidavit”, the court said. The court also directed the Commissioner to provide the names and designation of officers if they are responsible for delay so that action be initiated against them.

