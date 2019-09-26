Home Cities Bengaluru

Here is why drifting cobwebs require immediate attention

These drifting cobwebs, however, seem to fling away when one attempts to take a direct look at them.

By Dr Rajesh R
BENGALURU: Any slightest of irritation or blockage in our eyes can hinder our views and affect us deeply. Sometimes this blockage appears in the form of grey or black specks or even strings drifting across the eyes. These spots in the vision are called eye floaters. These drifting cobwebs, however, seem to fling away when one attempts to take a direct look at them.

There is a jelly-like substance (vitreous) present inside our eyes. This substance tends to take a more liquid form with age-related changes which mostly lead to eye floaters. Vitreous is also responsible for helping the eyeballs in maintaining their shape. Over time, as vitreous liquefies, microscopic protein fibres present within the vitreous are likely to shrink to little shreds, clump together and cast tiny shadows (also called floaters) in the retina. As the vitreous sags and becomes stringy, a debris produces which blocks some of the light passing through the eyes which diffuses the shadow.

The vitreous can also be bleeding due to certain underlying conditions like diabetes, blocked blood vessels, injury, hypertension, etc. In such cases, the blood cells can appear as floaters. The sagging of vitreous also tends to tear the retina. If left untreated, retinal tear can further cause retinal detachment.
Retinal detachments are an accumulation of the fluid behind the retina which separates it from the back of your eye. Unattended retinal detachment can also be a reason for permanent vision loss.

Sometimes, certain medications are injected into the vitreous which form air bubbles. Until these bubbles are absorbed by the eye, they are seen as shadows. Silicone oil bubbles are at times added into the vitreous due to some vitreo-retinal surgeries. These can also appear as floaters. Hence, it is important to be aware of the symptoms and notice if you come across eye floaters frequently. Some of the symptoms are:

You may start to see small shapes in your vision which look like dark specks or knobby, transparent strings of floating material.

These spots that you might be seeing, tend to move when you move your eyes. However, when you try to look at these spots directly, they quickly move out of your visual field.

These spots are especially noticeable when you look at a plain bright background.

These tiny shapes or strings eventually settle down and drift out of the line of vision. If you notice more eye floaters compared to the usual manner, or you notice a sudden onset of new eye floaters, you must consider visiting a retina-specialist. You should also notice if you see flashes in the same eye as the floaters or darkness on any side/sides of your vision (peripheral vision loss). These symptoms mostly occur without any pain and hence are at the risk of being ignored or not taken seriously.

– The author is consultant-oncology and Vitreo Retina, Sankara Eye Hospital

