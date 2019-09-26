It’s the time to dandiya!

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans are getting ready to welcome Navratri with all the glitz and fun that the occasion comes with. Though the nine-day festival begins on Sunday, dandiya fests are starting in the city a day earlier, with cultural associations and shopping malls putting the weekend to good use.

To attract people of all age groups, malls are also organising live music shows and inviting celebrities. Phoenix Marketcity is bringing a one-day festival on Saturday, where you can join singer Lesle Lewis and DJ Vipul Khurana. Tickets cost `499 and are available online.

With a line-up of DJs like Hussain, Bose, Akshay Rana, Wink, Ritu, Rash and Ajay, Forum Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield, is conducting Neon Dandiya Party on October 5 and 6 from 6pm to 12am. The main attraction will the open-air dandiya led by celebrity garba singers. You can show off your garba skills and costumes, and stand a chance to win prizes, such as the Best Dressed Couple and Best Dressed Kid. The entry fee starts at `299.

You can also enjoy Durga Puja at Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara. The event is led by Bengaluru Durga Puja Committee. “The celebrations will be held from October 3 to 8. Dandiya night will be organised on October 7, and will feature a live performance by rock band Krosswindz and Bengali singer Durnibar Shah. Tickets start at `299,” Sourav, the secretary of the committee, said.

Jayanagar Samyukt Mandal Association, which has been conducting dandiya nights for 44 years in the city, is back with another grand celebration that starts on Saturday. “We are doing a warm-up dandiya on Saturday. The dandiya nights will be held till October 7. We are utilising one day extra, since it’s a weekend. The programmes will start at 6pm and will be continued till 11pm,” Rahul Mehta, a member of the association, said.

The occasion has, over the years, become a cultural extravaganza in Bengaluru. “Once Navratri starts, about 800 people attend the dandiya and garba daily. The event is open for all, and is not meant for any specific cultural group. People also come here to learn dandiya and experience the ambience. Even though different dandiya festivals have popped up in the city, people still prefer this fest,” he added. The event is being conducted at Star Convention Centre, JP Nagar. The ticket cost is `1,800 for nine days.

Shree Indiranagar Gujarati Association is also beginning Navratri celebrations a day before, and with a flavourful twist. The group is conducting hosting Gujarati dinner, with the menu featuring delicacies like Dry Fruit Srikhand, Lachko Mohantal, Farsan, Handvo, Undhiyu, Bharta, Bajra Rotla, Khichdi and Kadi. Dandiya nights will start from Sunday. “We have been conducting dandiya nights for three decades in Bengaluru. On some days, we host the dance till past midnight. The event is open for all, and the registration fee ranges between `250-450. Entry for children under 10 years is free,” Praful Maun, an association member, said.

If you are looking for free dandiya nights, you can spend the last day of Navratri at Indian School of Excellence, Margondanahalli. Organised by Horamavu Bengali Cultural Association on October 7 from 8pm onwards, the event is open for the first 150 people. There is no registration fee, and you will be charged only for the dandiya accessories.