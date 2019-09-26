Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC to add more Ambaari buses to its fleet 

During the weekends all the buses are fully booked while weekends more than 70% of the buses are booked,” said Reddy.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In April this year, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched their multi-axle Volvo AC sleeper buses, Ambaari dream class, in the city. The corporation now plans to double its fleet of these buses and are planning to get more such buses by the first week of November.

These buses are 14.5m long and are the longest buses in the country. It can accommodate 46 passengers. Currently, the corporation has 10 such buses in Bengaluru and two in Mangaluru. The KSRTC plants to extend its fleet to 20 buses. 

According to KSRTC officials the buses are in demand in the city as passengers find them very comfortable. “The buses were started to give passengers a comfortable journey. Even though we have been running air-conditioned and non air-conditioned sleeper buses, people prefer the Ambaari dream class,” said Bengaluru Divisional Controller of KSRTC, B T Prabhakar Reddy.
Currently, the KSRTC operates these buses from Bengaluru to Secunderabad, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Pune. With more buses coming in November, they plan to increase the fleet to Mumbai and Shirdi. 
“During the weekends all the buses are fully booked while weekends more than 70% of the buses are booked,” said Reddy.
The cost of one of these buses is Rs 1.10 crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp