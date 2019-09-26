KSRTC to add more Ambaari buses to its fleet 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In April this year, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched their multi-axle Volvo AC sleeper buses, Ambaari dream class, in the city. The corporation now plans to double its fleet of these buses and are planning to get more such buses by the first week of November.



These buses are 14.5m long and are the longest buses in the country. It can accommodate 46 passengers. Currently, the corporation has 10 such buses in Bengaluru and two in Mangaluru. The KSRTC plants to extend its fleet to 20 buses.

According to KSRTC officials the buses are in demand in the city as passengers find them very comfortable. “The buses were started to give passengers a comfortable journey. Even though we have been running air-conditioned and non air-conditioned sleeper buses, people prefer the Ambaari dream class,” said Bengaluru Divisional Controller of KSRTC, B T Prabhakar Reddy.

Currently, the KSRTC operates these buses from Bengaluru to Secunderabad, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Pune. With more buses coming in November, they plan to increase the fleet to Mumbai and Shirdi.

“During the weekends all the buses are fully booked while weekends more than 70% of the buses are booked,” said Reddy.

The cost of one of these buses is Rs 1.10 crore.