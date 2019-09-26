Madani to be discharged from Soukya on Friday

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 2008 Bengaluru serial blast accused and chairman of Kerala-based People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul Nasser Madani will be discharged from ‘Soukya Holistic Health and Ayurveda Treatment Centre’ in Samethanahalli on Friday. Madani was admitted to the health care centre on September 13 over some health issues.

“Madani has ignored his health because of which he has suffered a setback. He is a chronic diabetic, suffers from hypertension, has partial vision impairment and is an amputee. He is wheelchair-bound. He had some complications for which he was admitted to Soukya. He will be discharged on Friday,” said sources at the health centre. They, however, refused to divulge further details regarding his health.

In July 2014 Madani was released on conditional bail on medical grounds by the Supreme Court. The court had directed him to stay in the city for his treatment.

Soon after, Madani was admitted to Soukya. In September 2014 the city police had raised objections to his stay at Soukya on the grounds that it was outside the city limits and had written to the court seeking directions. Madani was immediately shifted from Soukya and admitted in Soukya’s affiliate hospital Sahaya, which was then located in Jayanagar.

Since July 2014 Madani has been living in the city under armed police protection.

After getting permission from an NIA special court, he visited Kerala in 2017 and 2018 to visit his ailing mother and to attend his children’s weddings.