Man promises to get govt loans sanctioned, cheats 51 of lakhs

A man claiming to be an advocate cheated 51 people of lakhs by promising to get them loans under various government schemes, including the Chief Minister’s self-employment scheme.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man claiming to be an advocate cheated 51 people of lakhs by promising to get them loans under various government schemes, including the Chief Minister’s self-employment scheme.
The accused is Chetan (35), a resident of Ranganathapura in Kamakshipalya. According to a complaint filed  with Kamakshipalya police by Netravathi P (38), a resident of Hegganahalli, Chetan has cheated at least 51 people to the tune of Rs 6.22 lakh in the last few months. Six of her friends also paid him 35,000 each for sanctioning loans.

Netravathi got in touch with Chetan through a common friend, and he introduced himself as an advocate. On October 2018, he met Netravathi and told her that he knew political leaders from BJP, including Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda and state minister V Somanna. He said with their help, he will get loans sanctioned under employment schemes. 

He convinced her to apply for loan. He initially took Rs 5,000 as application processing fee and later took another Rs 10,000. In the following month, he said he needed Rs 10,000 more to pay one Kumar, working with minister Somanna. “Chetan kept delaying the process but in July, he finally issued a cheque to all. As the cheque was from an NGO, we questioned him. He told us the money will be issued through them and asked us not to deposit the cheques till he doesn’t inform us,” Netravathi said in her complaint. 
After that, many other people known to Netravathi also paid Rs 7,200 each to Chetan, to get their loans sanctioned. He collected money from 51 people. 

Meanwhile, Netravathi’s husband Krishna H N went to Chetan’s mother-in-law’s house and found that Chetan is not an advocate. Krishna then went to Somanna’s office to find out if there is any Kumar working there and learnt Chetan had lied. Chetan was then taken to Somanna’s office and the staff told the victims to take him to the police station immediately. 
An officer from Kamakshipalya police station said, we have arrested Chetan after conducting preliminary inquiry. He accepted that he has taken money from many people, but alleges that he has spent the money for application process work. Efforts are on to recover money from him.

