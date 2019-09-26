Home Cities Bengaluru

Mysuru Dasara beckons

As the countdown to the Naada Habba (state festival) begins, preparations are on in full swing. The city will wear a bridal look during the 10-day festival from Sept 29 to Oct 8.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Dasara, and Mysuru gains a renewed sparkle, attracting tourists from around the world who want to soak in the splendour and vigour of the annual festivities. The city gets transformed into a hub of activities that cater to different interests, ranging from art, culture and heritage, to adventure sports, food fairs and visual treats like the flower show.

As the countdown to the Naada Habba (state festival) begins, preparations are on in full swing. The city will wear a bridal look during the 10-day festival from Sept 29 to Oct 8. This year, over 40 public help kiosks are being set up in the city by the police to assist visitors with information about Dasara events, tourist destinations, hotels, and other details. The kiosks will be set up at the railway station, Mysore Palace, bus stands, Ramaswamy Circle, and Bannimantap, besides other main spots. Hotels are also offering special booking packages. Those located on the procession route say demand is higher for rooms facing the road, as people can then watch the Jamboo Savari with ease.

Travel: KSRTC will introduce a special bus package for commuters. An open jeep tour is being offered by Safe Wheels, wherein tourists will be picked and dropped by the hotels and taken for sightseeing. An audio guide will be played in English, Hindi, and Kannada to help tourists know about the history of Mysuru, heritage buildings, contribution of the royal family, etc. “The temporary exemption of entry tax on tourist vehicles during Dasara attracts more visitors,” B S Prashanth, president, Mysore Travels Association, said.

Safety measures: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration, keeping in mind the health, hygiene and safety concerns of tourists. Nearly 200 cameras have been installed on the procession route.

Major attractions: The city will dazzle with lighting every evening from 7 to 9.30pm. Around 1 lakh units of power is required to illuminate the city during Dasara, at a cost of about `3 crore, according to officials from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation.

Some of the special events being organised are heli rides, vintage car rally, ornamental fish show, traditional games competition, kite festival, film festival, and Kannada book exhibition. Numerous delicacies will be available at Bharath Scouts and Guides Ground and Lalitha Mahal helipad from Sept 29 to Oct 16. The department of food and civil supplies is bringing in food from across the country, and is planning to organise state-specific cultural events, P Shivanna, deputy director, said. Cooking and eating contests will also be held.

Cultural shows will be held from Sept 29 to Oct 7 at Kalamandira, Jaganmohan Palace, Ganabharathi, Town Hall and other spots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dasara Mysuru
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp