Mysuru Dasara beckons

BENGALURU: Come Dasara, and Mysuru gains a renewed sparkle, attracting tourists from around the world who want to soak in the splendour and vigour of the annual festivities. The city gets transformed into a hub of activities that cater to different interests, ranging from art, culture and heritage, to adventure sports, food fairs and visual treats like the flower show.

As the countdown to the Naada Habba (state festival) begins, preparations are on in full swing. The city will wear a bridal look during the 10-day festival from Sept 29 to Oct 8. This year, over 40 public help kiosks are being set up in the city by the police to assist visitors with information about Dasara events, tourist destinations, hotels, and other details. The kiosks will be set up at the railway station, Mysore Palace, bus stands, Ramaswamy Circle, and Bannimantap, besides other main spots. Hotels are also offering special booking packages. Those located on the procession route say demand is higher for rooms facing the road, as people can then watch the Jamboo Savari with ease.

Travel: KSRTC will introduce a special bus package for commuters. An open jeep tour is being offered by Safe Wheels, wherein tourists will be picked and dropped by the hotels and taken for sightseeing. An audio guide will be played in English, Hindi, and Kannada to help tourists know about the history of Mysuru, heritage buildings, contribution of the royal family, etc. “The temporary exemption of entry tax on tourist vehicles during Dasara attracts more visitors,” B S Prashanth, president, Mysore Travels Association, said.

Safety measures: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration, keeping in mind the health, hygiene and safety concerns of tourists. Nearly 200 cameras have been installed on the procession route.

Major attractions: The city will dazzle with lighting every evening from 7 to 9.30pm. Around 1 lakh units of power is required to illuminate the city during Dasara, at a cost of about `3 crore, according to officials from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation.

Some of the special events being organised are heli rides, vintage car rally, ornamental fish show, traditional games competition, kite festival, film festival, and Kannada book exhibition. Numerous delicacies will be available at Bharath Scouts and Guides Ground and Lalitha Mahal helipad from Sept 29 to Oct 16. The department of food and civil supplies is bringing in food from across the country, and is planning to organise state-specific cultural events, P Shivanna, deputy director, said. Cooking and eating contests will also be held.

Cultural shows will be held from Sept 29 to Oct 7 at Kalamandira, Jaganmohan Palace, Ganabharathi, Town Hall and other spots.