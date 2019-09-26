Home Cities Bengaluru

Neuro-physiotherapy at home has its benefits

Neurological disorders affect about 30 million people in India and some of these including Parkinson’s, etc. can leave a person bedridden for life.

By Dr Vishal Sehgal
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Neurological disorders affect about 30 million people in India and some of these including Parkinson’s, etc. can leave a person bedridden for life. Those with neurological diseases can become completely dependent on support from others, which can further affect them emotionally and psychologically. While the latter needs constant counselling, the physical manifestations of these disorders can be managed through neuro-physiotherapy.

This kind of therapy is used to treat neurological and neuromuscular issues including the loss of limb function, uncoordinated movements, spasticity (stiffness of muscles caused by constant spasms, commonly seen in cerebral palsy patients among others), effects of nerve compression, etc. Neuro-physiotherapy works by rehabilitating and restoring body movements thereby providing optimum mobility to the person. It comprises exercises which improve body movements, manage pain, correct postural defects, relax stiff muscles, etc. The person can thus lead a normal and healthy life without any physical restrictions.

Neuro-physiotherapy is used for people affected from the following: stroke, cerebrovascular accident (CVA) or transient ischemic attack (TIA) due to irregular supply of blood to the brain; spinal cord and brain injuries; multiple sclerosis; and Parkinson’s disease. Exercises that are undertaken include tapping, brushing, cryotherapy, passive stretching, joint compression and vibration therapy. By improving physical mobility, this form of therapy helps address depression-like symptoms, hopelessness, and social withdrawal associated with neurological disorders.

At-home care sessions
While most people undertake neuro-physiotherapy sessions in an institutional setting, it can now also be done at home for maximum benefits. This facility is being provided by several at-home care organisations. There are many benefits of therapy at home, some of which are mentioned below:

While someone may need to take the person with the disorder to the therapist’s clinic in case of an appointment – not to mention having to wait for a long time – the process becomes easier at home. At home, the physical limitations related with the neurological disorders do not become a hindrance to the sessions and they can be scheduled as per the person’s convenience. The physically taxing trips to the clinic can also be avoided, which may otherwise aggravate the existing condition.

At-home care accrues better health outcomes. When a person is surrounded by near and dear ones, healing can happen faster. This is also because the therapist can provide individual attention which puts the person with the neurological disorder at ease. There is also better communication and hence, more personal attention to the condition.

When the therapist visits a person at home, they can gauge aspects including the daily routine, living conditions, etc. better. This ensures that the therapy sessions are also tailored accordingly. The person getting treated can tell the therapist all about how and when the condition started, and other such things making the session more personalised.

– The author is country head, Portea Intensive and Specialty Homecare

