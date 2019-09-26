‘No funds for BTM Layout development’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after former minister Krishna Byre Gowda blamed the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for reducing funds for works in his constituency, MLA Ramalinga Reddy also blamed the state government.

On Wednesday, Reddy called for a protest against the state government for reducing the funds sanctioned for undertaking developmental works in his constituency. He called for a protest in front of Town Hall on JC Road at 11am on Thursday. He said that the coalition government had allocated Rs 387 crore to BTM Layout constituency, but the BJP government has now reduced it to Rs 143 crore. He said that because of this many projects have come to a halt.

Reddy told TNIE that the protest was not against BBMP, but against the state government. “It is not that by doing so the government will immediately release funds, but it will send a strong message about what the government is doing,” he said. Citing the example of some of the constituencies, he said, in case of Byatarayanapura, the coalition government had sanctioned Rs 260 crore, but BJP has cut it down to Rs 120 crore. The second highest is a reduction of Rs 194.55 crore in Jayanagar. Here the sanctioned amount was Rs 316.55 crore.

Similarly in Chamarajpet the amount has been reduced to Rs 46.20 crore from Rs 140.40 crore. In Gandhinagar, the budget has reduced from Rs 198.55 crore to Rs 120.30 crore.

Reddy said some of the important works like construction of flyover connecting Ejipura to Kendriya Sadan has come to a halt for two months as the government has reduced the amount. No amount has been sanctioned for Metripalya and Madiwala lakes.