Home Cities Bengaluru

‘No funds for BTM Layout development’

Similarly in Chamarajpet the amount has been reduced to Rs 46.20 crore from Rs 140.40 crore. In Gandhinagar, the budget has reduced from Rs 198.55 crore to Rs 120.30 crore. 

Published: 26th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after former minister Krishna Byre Gowda blamed the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for reducing funds for works in his constituency, MLA Ramalinga Reddy also blamed the state government. 

On Wednesday, Reddy called for a protest against the state government for reducing the funds sanctioned for undertaking developmental works in his constituency. He called for a protest in front of Town Hall on JC Road at 11am on Thursday. He said that the coalition government had allocated Rs 387 crore to BTM Layout constituency, but the BJP government has now reduced it to Rs 143 crore. He said that because of this many projects have come to a halt.

Reddy told TNIE that the protest was not against BBMP, but against the state government. “It is not that by doing so the government will immediately release funds, but it will send a strong message about what the government is doing,” he said. Citing the example of some of the constituencies, he said, in case of Byatarayanapura, the coalition government had sanctioned Rs 260 crore, but BJP has cut it down to Rs 120 crore. The second highest is a reduction of Rs 194.55 crore in Jayanagar. Here the sanctioned amount was Rs 316.55 crore. 

Similarly in Chamarajpet the amount has been reduced to Rs 46.20 crore from Rs 140.40 crore. In Gandhinagar, the budget has reduced from Rs 198.55 crore to Rs 120.30 crore. 
Reddy said some of the important works like construction of flyover connecting Ejipura to Kendriya Sadan has come to a halt for two months as the government has reduced the amount. No amount has been sanctioned for Metripalya and Madiwala lakes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp