Officials crack down on ticketless passengers at railway stations

For the financial year 2018-2019, the number of cases booked was 5,33,516.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those who rush to see off people at railway stations in the city at the last minute, watch out! The crackdown on passengers without any valid platform ticket or ticket is at an all-time high within the Bengaluru Railway Division with an average of 2,000 passengers being booked for ticketless travel each day. It has translated into a handsome revenue for the division. 

At the forefront of this massive ticketing drive are the flying squad of 33 personnel, who frequently carry out checks inside trains, nearly 200 travelling ticket examiners onboard trains as well as the 50-strong checking staff at KSR Railway station, Yeshwantpur, Cantonment and KR Puram stations.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Division, N S Sridharamurthy told The New Indian Express, “It is a difficult job being carried out by our staffers. They are clamping down on an illegal act without the powers that the police has when carrying out such checks. Arguments with passengers are a daily affair as the majority are reluctant to pay the fines when caught.” The drive also cracks down on unauthorised vendors in trains and stations. 

A source said that threats emanating from those without a platform or train ticket are giving sleepless nights to TTEs. 

Just the first six months of this financial year (March to August), the revenue earned through penalties stood at Rs 12.82 crore, which is Rs 2 crore more than the sum earned during the financial year of 2015-2016.  

For the financial year 2018-2019, the number of cases booked was 5,33,516.

