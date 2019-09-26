Home Cities Bengaluru

Postal savings bank ATM cards finally arrive   

 Postal savings account holders repeatedly thronging post offices across the country for their ATM cards can now heave a big sigh of relief.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Postal savings account holders repeatedly thronging post offices across the country for their ATM cards can now heave a big sigh of relief. After a year-long gap, the first batch of 5 lakh cards were recently received at the Bangalore GPO, which serves as the nodal post office for the entire country. Charles Lobo, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, told The New Indian Express that another batch of 30 lakh cards are expected to reach within the next fortnight. 

“We received our first instalment last week and our staff have been busy sorting and despatching them across the country. We have already despatched 2.5 lakh cards to different head offices across the country and the remainder are in the process of being sent,” Lobo said. 

Explaining the reason for the sudden stoppage in the issue of postal ATM cards, the PMG said that the mandate from the RBI to replace magnetic-stripe only debit and credit cards with EMV chip cards was the reason for a sudden halt in issuing postal ATM cards. 

“Tenders had to be called for in connection with the chip-embedded cards by the Postal Department and there was some problem during that process which caused a delay,” he said. 

When all the cards have been despatched, the postal ATM machines need to be re-calibrated so that they do not accept the ones with magnetic strips anymore, Lobo added. There are 17 crore postal savings account holders across the country as per 2018 data, said another official. The ATM cards are despatched only to those who opt for them. 

