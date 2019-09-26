Ride a new high at Wonderla

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People who love to experience some adrenaline rush will be thrilled about the launch of two new rides at Wonderla, one of the biggest amusement parks in Bengaluru.

The new rides – Wave Ride and Drop Loop – were inaugurated by Kannada actor Hariprriya, who seemed visibly excited about trying out one of them. “A few years ago, I used to be little more adventurous than what I am today,” she said, adding, “Of course, I am a fun-loving person, but when it comes to thrill rides, I think twice.” Though it’s been a while for her since she visited Wonderla, she added that it is never too late to come back here again with her family.

Arun Chittilappilly, director, Wonderla Holidays, took us on a tour along the rides. “Wave Rider will make you feel like you are on a surf boat. Drop Loop is a water slide, which looks like a loop,” he said.

Wonderla has been very particular about their safety measures. Chittilappilly added, “When we buy certain rides, we add a few extra safety features. A huge number of people get on these rides every day, so we make sure that the rides are maintained regularly.”