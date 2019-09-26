SC hearing keeps BJP in limbo, brewing dissent spells trouble

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last date to file nominations for bypolls in 15 Assembly elections in Karnataka is barely four days away, but the BJP is in limbo. With a lot hanging in the balance, including its decision of candidates, riding on the Supreme Court’s decision in the matter of the 17 disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs, the BJP is unable to take calls on its election strategy, except to prepare workers to campaign.



The party has asked its workers to start campaigning for the symbol in the absence of clarity on candidates. As the deadline draws closer, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been burdened by the need to find a balance between disqualified MLAs expecting a BJP ticket and the party’s own leaders demanding to be fielded as candidates. Even at its core committee meeting held on Wednesday, the saffron party decided to wait for the Supreme Court order before planning its next course of action.

Yediyurappa’s attempt to broker a truce between disqualified MLA BC Patil and BJP’s leader U B Banakar fell through with neither parties willing to back off from the race. Patil has now called for a meeting of his supporters on Thursday to discuss his next move. Meanwhile, supporters of Banakar laid siege to his house, demanding that he contest as a candidate from Hirekerur. With the BJP leadership adamant on giving preference to disqualified MLAs over its own, a rebellion is brewing among ticket aspirants. Young turks like Sharat Bachchegowda have started dropping hints of going at it alone if the party refuses tickets. Son of Chikkaballapur MP Bachchegowda, Sharat, faces uncertainty, with the BJP keen on fielding MTB Nagaraj in Hoskote constituency.

Starting Thursday, Sharath will address party workers in the constituency in an ‘opinion collection drive’. With the Congress hinting at backing him if he contests against MTB Nagaraj, Hoskote is turning into a headache for the BJP. Another disqualified MLA Anand Singh met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday. The Supreme Court’s decision, as well as BJP’s treatment of the disqualified MLAs, will have a massive bearing on the current government, and much rides on how BS Yediyurappa handles the situation.

A BJP leader part of the core committee told TNIE that a decision was taken to wait for the Supreme Court’s order, hinting that the party’s decision revolves around the disqualified MLAs. “I won’t say that they are a priority, but the party will only take a decision after seeing how SC reacts to their petition. Assurance has already been given. We will take a call well before the deadline for nomination filing ends,” the leader said.