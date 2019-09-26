Home Cities Bengaluru

Using this road is a nightmare for Bengaluru motorists

Officials are yet to tar this road after BWSSB dug it up to lay pipelines

The road has turned a mud path every since the BWSSB took up pipeline laying works on it | EXPRESS

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of techies headed for IT hubs in Sarjapur, Whitefield and Electronic City, have a miserable daily commute due to the state of a 3-km stretch enroute. It has been more than six months since the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) completed the Cauvery water pipeline laying work at Janatha Colony in Doddakanahalli, which lies in the vicinity of Karmelaram railway station.

However, only 50% of the road restoration work has been completed, charge localites. 
The route is popularly known as AET Junction Road or Gears School Road. It is also used to commute from Whitefield to Electronic City or Outer Ring Road. There have been many accidents on this stretch. 
Deepankar Patnaik, a member of a group of local residents, ‘Carmelaram Unite’ uses this stretch daily. The advisor consultant at IBM said, “The non-existence of a proper road is the whole issue here. My wife and I take this route to work daily. We need to be extremely careful when driving. It takes us 30 minutes to cover a 300-metre stretch near the station,” he said.   

The Karmelaram railway gate too is present along this stretch. “When the boom barrier opens, it is complete chaos,” he added. 

Amit Kumar, a software engineer leaves his residence at DSR White Waters in Chikkabellandur to work at UB City at 7.50 am every morning. “There is so much dust which causes air pollution as tar roads have not been laid. There have been times I have gotten stuck for nearly an hour along the road and reached work very late,” he said.  

The issue has been brought to the attention of MLA Aravind Limbavalli and MP PC Mohan too by localites. Sameer, an active group member, adds that even continuous campaigns on social media have not helped them. “Employees of so many big companies like Eco World, Eco Space, CISCO and Flipkart use this road. There are a few international schools around and the school vans end up using this stretch,” he said. 

Speaking to TNIE BWSSB assistant engineer Krishna Kumar said that restoration works along this stretch would be completed shortly.

