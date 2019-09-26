Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth ends life after night at lodge with female friend

A 21-year-old youth who had checked into a lodge with his female colleague on Wednesday, ended his life by hanging himself following a tiff with her.

By Express News Service

His father has filed a complaint with Bagalagunte police, suspecting foul play in his son's death.

The deceased is Karthik, a resident of Bagalagunte, and an employee of a private firm. Police said that Karthik had booked a room in a lodge located in Kirloskar Layout, using a mobile application. He had checked into the room at 10 pm on Tuesday, along with his female friend. When she woke up around 6.30 am, she found him hanging in the bathroom. She immediately called one of their common friends and reported the matter to the lodge staff and the police.

“When questioned, she said that another male friend had called her on her mobile phone, but Karthik had asked her not to attend to the call. However, she still answered. Upset over this, he went to the bathroom, and she went back to sleep, thinking he would be fine in some time. But he had committed suicide by the time she had woken up,” the police added.

“The investigation has also pointed that it is a case of suicide, but Karthik’s father has filed a case suspecting foul play. Hence, we have registered a suspicious death case,” Bagalagunte police said.

