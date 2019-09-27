13-year-old boy drowns in lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy drowned in Sarjapura lake when he fell in while he was trying to take his football out on Wednesday evening.

The deceased is Piyush. He was studying in Class 8 at a private school. His father Dinku works as a security guard in a private company. Piyush hails from Assam.

A police officer said around 4.30pm when Piyush went to play football with five of his friends at a spot near the lake after school.

While they were playing the ball fell in the lake. When they tried and could not take it out, Piyush went in and walked about 500m. As the lake was filled with silt he slipped and drowned.