Auto driver receives threats after assault by traffic top  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Auto driver Suneel has been receiving repeated life threats after he recorded traffic head constable Mahadev assaulting him following which a departmental inquiry was ordered. A week ago, Suneel was thrashed by Mahadev inside his auto when he took a one-way street to reach NR Junction near Town Hall. The video of the constable’s act went viral. The incident was reported under Ulsoor Gate Police Station limits.

Ratnamma, mother of Suneel, told TNIE, “My son has not been coming to house after he started receiving threat calls from Monday. Also, when I was alone at the home, four people came to the house and asked about him. I have complained to the Puttenahalli police but no action has been taken so far”. “The callers are forcing my son to withdraw the case against Mahadev and say to senior police officers that he himself behaved wrongly with Mahadev. The police have even booked a case of assault against my son during the departmental enquiry,” Ratnamma added.

Jagadish, DCP Traffic (East), said, “The case is under investigation. Mahadev was transferred from Ulsoor Gate Traffic Police Station immediately after the incident came to light.”