Central Crime Branch takes custody of IM operative

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A suspected operative of the banned terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), who was earlier arrested by the Maharashtra police, has been taken into custody by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths.

Zainullabuddin, who was lodged at Mumbai Central Prison, was brought to the city and produced before a city court, which remanded him to police custody for 10 days. He was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with the 2011 Mumbai bombings at Kabutar Khana, Opera House and Zaveri Bazaar, in which more than 25 people were killed and over 125 were injured.

The CCB police have taken him into custody in connection with the arrests of four suspected IM operatives in 2015 in the city. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that it was required that he be interrogated in connection with those arrests. “As the four suspects have revealed that they had links with Zainullabuddin, he needs to be interrogated. Hence, he has been taken into custody,” Patil said.



In January 2015, the police had arrested Syed Ismail Afaaque, Syed Suboor, Saddam Hussain and Riyaz Ahmed Sayeedi for their suspected involvement in various bomb blasts in different parts of the country between 2010 and 2014. The police had also named Zainullabuddin as the absconding accused in the chargesheet submitted to the court in July 2015, along with IM chief Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal and Afeef.

Zainullabuddin, who also hails from Bhatkal, is said to be a close aide of Riyaz Bhatkal. During the probe, the police had seized a large quantity of electronic detonators, gelatin sticks, ammonium nitrate, Jihadi literature and posters, and assembled circuit boards to be used in bomb blasts. All involved in the case hailed from Bhatkal.

Afaaque, who married a Pakistani national, allegedly went to Karachi under the pretext of visiting his in-laws and met Riyaz Bhatkal and others. A homeopathy doctor, Afaaque had allegedly undergone training in using various weapons and assembling Improvised Explosive Devices.



Sources said that the four had named Zainullabuddin as their handler and they acted on his orders. “It is suspected that Zainullabuddin is the one who supplied them explosives and he will be interrogated regarding the same,” an officer said.