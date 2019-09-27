Device implanted in 90-yr-old to prevent strokes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A month ago, a 90-year-old patient who suffered two strokes previously was admitted to a hospital for atrial fibrillation, a condition wherein the upper chamber of the heart does not contract leading to stagnation of blood. This leads to clotting of blood, thereby causing repeated strokes. Blood thinners used to prevent clotting caused him to suffer from side effects such as urinal bleeding and bleeding excessively from small cuts among others.

“Internal organs which generally have erosions and repair themselves were bleeding as well. We needed to close the left atrial appendage of the atrium. For this, we inserted an amulet-like device called cardiac occluder in the region to seal or close off the area. It was done without surgery, by passing the tube through the right leg vein, entering the right and then the left atrium,” said Dr Ranjan Shetty, HoD, Cardiology, at Manipal Hospitals, who performed the procedure.

“This was done for the first time in India and South Asia. The procedure will prevent formation of clots and prevent strokes in the future,” Dr Shetty said. After three weeks of follow-up for the patient, who is from Davanagere, it was found that the procedure was successful.