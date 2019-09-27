Garbage to gold: Plastic turns into roads at KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is your chance to do your bit for the planet. If you plan to dispose of your plastic, you can go ahead and do so at specially designed dustbins at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). This garbage will be used to build roads at the airport.

Airport operator, Bangalore International Private Limited (BIAL) on Thursday launched its ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign. Radio channels Big FM and FMCG giant, ITC’s food division will be a part of this campaign, said an official release. BIAL plans to create 50 km of roads on its premises using plastic.

The #PlasticBeku collection programme will be undertaken at three of the schools adopted by BIAL- Bettakote Government Lower Primary School, Vijayapura Government Higher Primary Girls’ Model School and Ardeshanahalli Government Lower Primary School. Five panchayats of Devanahalli taluk as well as private schools and Resident Welfare Associations in North Bengaluru are part of this campaign. The collection drive by BIAL and ITC will be extended to 20 more schools across the city, the release said.

“BIAL will use the plastic waste collected through this drive to pave its internal roads. After a successful trial, using a mix of plastic and bitumen, BIAL has decided to go ahead with building polymerised roads that are durable and all weather resistant,” the release said.

Scientific research has established that these roads are expected to last longer than asphalt roads, it added.

Tom Shimmin, Chief Project Officer, BIAL, said the #PlasticBeku campaign could change the world. “Eliminating the irresponsible use of plastic is one among BIAL’s many sustainable initiatives. Building durable roads with plastic is an easier and ecologically efficient way to dispose of plastic waste,” he said.

For every Indian who pledges for a ‘better world,’ Sunfeast Yippee! will contribute 1 kg of plastic for this initiative. Kaviita Chaturvedi, COO, Snacks Business, ITC Ltd, said, “We urge Bengaluru’s citizens to come forward and support this cause.”

Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “As a brand, we are converting plastic into useful roads instead of banning plastic.”

KK Plastic Waste Management, the agency that has the technology to mix waste plastic with bitumen, will carry out the collection. Explaining the process, BIAL officials said that this would be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress. “The aggregate and bitumen will be heated to 1,500 degrees Celsius and is transferred to the mixing chamber. Then, 6% to 8 % of the plastic will be blended with the mix,” they added.