Home Cities Bengaluru

Garbage to gold: Plastic turns into roads at KIA

KK Plastic Waste Management, the agency that has the technology to mix waste plastic with bitumen, will carry out the collection.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is your chance to do your bit for the planet. If you plan to dispose of your plastic, you can go ahead and do so at specially designed dustbins at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). This garbage will be used to build roads at the airport. 

Airport operator, Bangalore International Private Limited (BIAL) on Thursday launched its ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign. Radio channels Big FM and FMCG giant, ITC’s food division will be a part of this campaign, said an official release. BIAL plans to create 50 km of roads on its premises using plastic. 
The #PlasticBeku collection programme will be undertaken at three of the schools adopted by BIAL-  Bettakote Government Lower Primary School, Vijayapura Government Higher Primary Girls’ Model School and Ardeshanahalli Government Lower Primary School. Five panchayats of Devanahalli taluk as well as private schools and Resident Welfare Associations in North Bengaluru are part of this campaign. The collection drive by BIAL and ITC will be extended to 20 more schools across the city, the release said. 

“BIAL will use the plastic waste collected through this drive to pave its internal roads. After a successful trial, using a mix of plastic and bitumen, BIAL has decided to go ahead with building polymerised roads that are durable and all weather resistant,” the release said. 

Scientific research has established that these roads are expected to last longer than asphalt roads, it added. 
Tom Shimmin, Chief Project Officer, BIAL, said the #PlasticBeku campaign could change the world. “Eliminating the irresponsible use of plastic is one among BIAL’s many sustainable initiatives. Building durable roads with plastic is an easier and ecologically efficient way to dispose of plastic waste,” he said.   
For every Indian who pledges for a ‘better world,’ Sunfeast Yippee! will contribute 1 kg of plastic for this initiative.  Kaviita Chaturvedi, COO, Snacks Business, ITC Ltd, said, “We urge Bengaluru’s citizens to come forward and support this cause.”

Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “As a brand, we are converting plastic into useful roads instead of banning plastic.” 

KK Plastic Waste Management, the agency that has the technology to mix waste plastic with bitumen, will carry out the collection. Explaining the process, BIAL officials said that this would be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress. “The aggregate and bitumen will be heated to 1,500 degrees Celsius and is transferred to the mixing chamber. Then, 6% to 8 % of the plastic will be blended with the mix,” they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garbage waste management Kempegowda International Airport bengaluru
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp