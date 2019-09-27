Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc may have opened gates to treat diseases using light

BENGALURU: A research in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has brightened the prospects of using only low-intensity light to treat viral and bacterial infections. Researchers at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc, have developed a ‘nano-tweezer’ technique to trap and move nano-sized particles — including viruses and bacteria — in a fluid medium using only light, which would significantly improve non-invasive techniques of tackling viral and bacterial infections.

As it uses low-intensity light, the approach will also enable non-invasive manipulation of fragile biological specimens such as bacteria, viruses and proteins, the researchers, PhD student Souvik Ghosh and Associate Professor Ambarish Ghosh, said.

The researchers used a focused low-intensity laser beam to trap and manoeuvre a nano-sized silver disk, which in turn attracted and ensnared nano-particles when light was shone on it, according to IISc, citing the study published in the September issue of the journal Nature Communications.  

Souvik and Ambarish developed an advanced nano-manipulation technique that worked on optical forces alone, and is, therefore, more easily applicable to standard lab-on-chip technologies. They used a nano-disk made of silver as a plasmonic tweezer, and manoeuvred it using a focused laser beam. This allowed them to manipulate nanoparticles even in biological solutions, while also addressing the random motion-induced limitations. Previous attempts to trap metallic nano-particles needed high-intensity beams to hold the disk in place inside the fluid medium. To overcome this challenge, the researchers fixed the silver nanodisk on top of a glass micro-rod to reduce its random movement. 

A low-intensity laser beam was then sufficient to trap and move the disk-rod hybrid inside the medium, capturing and carrying nanoparticles as small as 40 nm (nm= 1 nanometre, or one-billionth of a metre) along the way.

“What we have achieved is the capability of manipulating very, very small particles, with much lower light intensity. This is important for things that can be damaged, such as living cells, or even non-living things, where high-intensity beams can heat up the material,” said Ambarish.

