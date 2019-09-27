Home Cities Bengaluru

KPCL needs staffers with hardy heads & legs for Sharavathi survey

Wildlife Board lays down condition that vehicles won’t be allowed for survey in sanctuary

Published: 27th September 2019 06:13 AM

Sharavathi sanctuary

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The energy department is looking for some tough staffers for a special survey mission: the requirement is physical and mental fitness, and the ability to trek through tricky ghat terrain infested with leeches, carrying heavy equipment on their heads. 

When the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) sought permission for a field survey in the Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) Sanctuary, the State Wildlife Board gave its nod, but on the condition that vehicles are not used. The energy department wants to set up an overhead storage tank in Sharavathi to pump water and generate electricity. 


Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who holds the energy and environment portfolios, was in a quandary on Thursday. As head of the State Wildlife Board, he presided over the meeting and gave permission to KPCL for the survey, but with the rider. 

Sources in the meeting told TNIE: “KPCL has assured the CM and forest officials that the forest will not be damaged, and equipment will not be taken by road, but carried on their heads and assembled at the site. They will dig small holes to do soil testing and stone survey.”


The sanctuary is home to the endangered macaque, and was so christened to protect the species and create awareness. At a meeting in January, the Sharavathi Wildlife Sanctuary and LTM Conservation Reserve were clubbed into one. 

For the past six months, the energy department had been mounting pressure on the government for permission to set up an overhead water storage tank and generate electricity by pumping water. KPCL had contended that the tank was important as excess solar energy was being generated, and needed to be utilised and stored. The plant was proposed to generate and supply electricity to Bengaluru. 

But now, the survey will take time because of the self-imposed conditions. Forest officials gave permission for four months to complete the survey, knowing fully well the difficulties in the rain forest patch infested with leeches. Forest officials are trained to walk in such terrain, but staff at the energy department and outsourced agencies will find it difficult. This seems to be their tactic to stall the project, says sources. 

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Sanjai Mohan said permission was given only for a survey. “This was the main agenda of the meeting. It doesn’t mean permission has been given to go ahead with the project. KPCL has asked for 40 hectares of forest land for the project. This will attract permission from National Wildlife Board and ministry.”

