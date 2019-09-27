Home Cities Bengaluru

Man commits suicide by jumping into Ulsoor lake

 A 28-year-old man jumped into Ulsoor Lake to end his life on Thursday. Officials  Emergency personnel are yet to recover his body. Deceased Roger Binny was a resident of Cox Town.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

A senior police officer said that the incident tool place around 11.30am. Roopakala, a security guard, saw Binny jumping into the lake and alerted passersby. The fire and emergency personnel came and began searching for him. 

Meanwhile, a quick response team and civil defence personnel also joined in. Roopakala found a suicide note, which she handed over to the police. In the note, Binny said that he and his friends had opened a printing shop a few years ago for which they had taken a loan from in his name. As the business was under loss and he was unable to to repay the loan he decided to take his life, the police said. 

