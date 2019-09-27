Taiwanese tech giant Wistron to expand operations in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taiwanese firm Wistron Technologies, which has set up a manufacturing facility for Apple products in Bengaluru, is planning to increase its operations in the state.



Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who met top executives from the firm, said that the state government had offered to provide all assistance to the firm, that has decided to cut down its investments in its other centres in the world and increase its operations in Karnataka.

The company, he said, had first invested in Peenya Industrial Area three years ago and later established a manufacturing facility in Narasapura Industrial Area, around 50 km from Bengaluru. They are going to expand this facility in phases. Initially, they had planned to invest Rs 900 crore. Now, they plan to invest Rs 3,300 crore. “Now, they plan to increase the existing workforce at the centre to 15,000 in three phases,” the DyCM said.

“The company also told us that they were keen to shift their Research and Development facility to Bengaluru. We will give them five acres of land at Aerospace Park near Kempegowda Airport for setting up their R&D facility,” the DyCM said.