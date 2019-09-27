Two arrested for driving without registration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hennur police have caught two people who were driving cars without registering them with the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The arrest of the duo also brought to light a racket of the sale of unregistered cars.



Following a tip-off, the police had formed formed a team to observe cars plying on the roads without registration numbers. The arrested have confessed they did not register their vehicles to avoid expenses for registration and road tax.

The arrested are prime accused Manikanta (28), a resident of Lingarajapuram, and his associate Arun (26) of Geddalahalli. The police have found that the duo delivered 10 unregistered cars to customers. The police received the tip-off on September 23. The Hennur police, led by police inspector H D Kulkarni, registered an non-cognizable register (NCR) and formed a team to trace people using such cars. On September 24, the team learnt that an unregistered Maruti Swift car was parked near Christ Hospital at Hennur Cross. They rushed to the spot and arrested Manikanta and Arun who were sitting in the car.

An investigating officer said, “Manikanta confessed that he ran a used car showroom and an auto

and insurance consultancy. Before that, he had worked in car showrooms and so knew the procedure of buying and selling cars. To make easy money, Manikanta decided to deliver unregistered cars to the people who approach them.”



“In three days, we have traced 10 unregistered cars. So, we have taken up a case of cheating against them,” the investigating officer said.